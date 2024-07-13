One Chelsea player is said to have decided on his next destination and has chosen to make a European move, but is now forced to wait for the transfer to happen.

Players who could still be sold by Chelsea

Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson, Michael Golding and Ian Maatsen have already left Stamford Bridge to the tune of around £89 million, but many more Chelsea players are expected to follow them before the window shuts.

Enzo Maresca's side have registered a net spend of just £4 million thanks to the aforementioned departures, coming as they spent around £93 million on deals for Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian and Renato Veiga.

To balance the books further and trim unwanted players off their wage bill, a few interesting names are being linked with exits. Star midfielder Conor Gallagher could be sold by Chelsea with his contract expiring next year, and this would be an unpopular move considering his roots.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

However, Todd Boehly and co are forced to ponder the business decision of finding a buyer for Gallagher, or risk losing the England ace for nothing in 2025. Armando Broja, Malang Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Kepa Arrizabalaga are other players linked with Chelsea exits this summer, as all face uncertain futures.

The biggest name who Chelsea will be very keen to find a buyer for is striker Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian has attracted interest from Serie A again as both AC Milan and Napoli reportedly contend for the 31-year-old, with Saudi Pro League sides also thought to be in the equation for him.

Signed for around £98 million from Inter Milan three years ago, Lukaku's time in west London has been regrettable. The former Everton star managed just one full season at the Bridge before being loaned back out to Inter in 22/23 and then Roma last season.

Lukaku is also one of Chelsea's highest earners, on a reported £325,000-per-week, so it is perhaps imperative that co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley find the forward a new home.

Lukaku chooses to join Napoli as he waits for Chelsea exit

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via TUTTOmercatoWEB, have shared an update on his future this week. They report that Lukaku has chosen to join Napoli and reunite with Antonio Conte, with the former Chelsea boss also wanting him at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The attacker is apparently waiting to make the move to Naples, as president Aurelio De Laurentiis must first find a buyer for star striker Victor Osimhen. That buyer could well be Ligue 1 giants PSG, who are said to be negotiating a fee slightly lower than Osimhen's £110 million release clause.

If the Nigerian does make a move to Paris, this will open the door for Lukaku's switch to Naples. Called a "top-class" striker by Joe Hart, Conte has also publicly praised Lukaku on more than one occasion.