Newcastle United do have an EFL Cup final on the horizon, but there will be a disappointment in the air on Tyneside all the same as Eddie Howe's Magpies crashed out of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Brighton and Hove Albion would eventually run out 2-1 victors in extra-time courtesy of a late Danny Welbeck strike, as both sides ended up entering the additional 30 minutes of action down a man due to two red cards in a feisty affair at St James' Park.