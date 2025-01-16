Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea have dropped out of the top four in the Premier League, despite their brilliant start to the campaign, following their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Injuries have started to play a part in the Blues season, with Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile suffering long-term injuries, whilst Reece James and Roméo Lavia continue to suffer from recurring injuries.

With the January window open, this is a good chance for Chelsea and their directors to enter the market and strengthen the squad for the second half of the season, in order to ensure their Champions League qualification.

Chelsea make approach to sign Premier League striker

According to reports from Blues insider Simon Phillips, Chelsea have made a second approach to the agent of Ipswich Town striker, Liam Delap.

The reports state the Blues have approached the 21-year-old's representatives twice this month now, with a view to bringing the player in before February 1st.

The 21-year-old ace is under contract with the Tractor Boys until 2029, with the reports stating Chelsea could be trying to agree personal terms with Delap and his team first, before approaching Ipswich regarding the fee it would take to bring him in this month.

Delap has made 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

How Cole Palmer could turn Delap into a star at Chelsea

One man who could benefit from the arrival of Delap, is actually Chelsea's star man, Cole Palmer. The 22-year-old has made 23 appearances for Maresca's side so far this season, scoring 14 goals and registering six assists across another outstanding term.

Delap, who has been described as a "different beast" by Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna this season, would provide more of an outlet and focal point for Palmer to play off, whilst also having a target to hit with crosses into the box, unlocking another creative tool he has in his arsenal.

Liam Delap vs Nicolas Jackson comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Delap Jackson Goals 0.48 0.53 Assists 0.12 0.23 xG 0.39 0.63 Progressive Carries 1.88 2.22 Progressive Passes 1.00 1.40 Shots Total 1.94 3.33 Goals/Shot 0.19 0.16 Key Passes 1.00 1.11 Aerial Duels Won 1.94 0.58 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing Delap to Nicolas Jackson, you can see the Chelsea man has provided better output so far this season, also having better progressive and creative metrics.

However, context has to be applied that Jackson is playing in a better team, who create more chances and relies less on him with the quality around him.

The standout difference between the two strikers is their aerial ability. Both standing at 6 foot 1, Delap shows far more ability to use his frame and body to bully defenders, pinning central defenders and winning 1.94 aerial duels per 90, compared to Jackson who only wins 0.58 per 90.

The addition of Delap would provide brilliant competition for Nicolas Jackson, giving Maresca two differing profiles, would allow the rest of the Chelsea team including star man Palmer, to flow through the game in a more efficient and coherent manner.