Away from the one loss next to their name this season in the Premier League, Liverpool have been near faultless in the top-flight under Arne Slot.

Indeed, the high-flying Reds sit at the very top of the division with a hefty 56 points accumulated from 23 games as both Arsenal and Nottingham Forest desperately attempt to catch up on 47 points each.

If all goes to plan from this point onwards, Slot's men should cruise to a title success during their new manager's very successful first campaign, with the Dutchman now looking ahead to the future - away from any silverware to come - with a new transfer target.

Liverpool submit offer for teenage star

As per the Daily Express, Liverpool have now submitted an offer to sign Red Star Belgrade starlet Andrija Maksimovic.

Aston Villa are also named as another interested party looking at the Serbian teenager, with Maksimovic's agent Zoran Stojadinovic further elaborating that the attacking midfielder could go for a fee around the £17m mark.

Whilst this wouldn't be a purchase for the here and now, this would still be an exciting pick up for the Reds to get done, with the 17-year-old a gung-ho style attacking midfielder that would slot into the free-flowing Liverpool side nicely alongside both Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

What Maksimovic could offer Liverpool

Already capped four times at a senior level for his nation, Maksimovic could well make this next big step in his career look effortless as well.

After all, the teen has played in seven Champions League clashes this season and not look fazed whatsoever by the glitz and glamour, with plenty of goals and assists coming his way in both the youth set-up at Red Star and in the first-team fold.

Amazingly, a sublime free-kick effort earlier in the campaign was Maksimovic's first-ever senior strike for Red Star, with the promising Reds target now up to three goals and four assists overall for his Serbian employers from 23 clashes.

Maksimovic's youth numbers for Red Star further reinforce why his price tag stands at such a steep £17m, with the 6-foot gem helping himself to a ridiculous 31 goals from 33 appearances, before then becoming a consistent starter up an age bracket.

Therefore, he could fit in superbly alongside both Salah and Diaz. The pair of them have been exceptional this term but this move could gift Slot's men even more firepower, as the table-toppers are somewhat reliant on the dazzling magic of the Egyptian or Diaz as a lone striker.

Staggeringly, Salah has a combined goal and assist haul in the Premier League alone of 34, whilst Diaz also comes in at double digits at ten.

G/A at Liverpool in the PL (without Salah & Diaz) Player G/A combined 1. Cody Gakpo 11 2. Diogo Jota 7 3. Trent Alexander-Arnold 7 4. Darwin Nunez 6 5. Curtis Jones 6 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the table above, the goals and assists are spread out across the squad quite evenly, but there is a slight lack of contributions coming from the middle of the park with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai only on five for the campaign.

The Hungarian midfielder played in the number ten role last time out versus AFC Bournemouth, despite often being launched into clashes in a far deeper spot, with there a need perhaps for Slot to have more personnel to throw into games behind the lone striker.

That's where Maksimovic could come in handy to help out Salah and Diaz, with Liverpool also gaining another top youngster in the process who could be used as an impact face like Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

After all, Liverpool don't need whole host of instant improvements this January, with this signing one that could go on to be an inspired purchase if everything goes to plan down the line.