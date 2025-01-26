Just a matter of days after sealing their place in the Champions League play-off round, Celtic's hopes of further progression in the competition have perhaps been dented, amid the news that goalscoring talisman, Kyogo Furuhashi, is set to join Ligue 1 side Rennes this month.

That imminent £10m move will bring to an end a stellar three-and-a-half year stint in Glasgow for the Japanese sensation, with the 30-year-old having chalked up 85 goals in 165 games for the club since arriving as a relative unknown back in the summer of 2021.

The spearhead of a rampant attacking unit under both Ange Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers, the departing striker simply terrorised Premiership defences with his innate movement and finishing prowess, having been a particular scourge of Rangers with eight goals from 17 meetings with Celtic's Old Firm rivals.

While the blow of that impending switch has been somewhat eased by the fact that Kyogo's former teammate, Jota, is set to return to Parkhead in the opposite direction, the need for a quality centre-forward replacement is striking, particularly considering Adam Idah has now failed to score in the league since late November.

Having splashed out £9.5m on the Irishman over the summer, the Hoops could well look to make an even bigger investment before the February deadline, in the search to replace Kyogo.

Celtic's potential Kyogo replacement

As reported by Football Insider, Celtic's move for the aforementioned Jota could be followed by a late approach for Brondby sensation, Matthias Kvistgaarden, with the 22-year-old earmarked as the man to potentially fill Kyogo's void.

According to the report, the Danish forward is likely to cost in the region of £10m if his current side are to sanction an exit, with that figure set to eclipse the fee that was dished out on Idah just a matter of months ago.

The piece has been followed up by a further update from Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, hinting that a bid could be in the works, with the journalist revealing that "Celtic are expected to make another approach" for the number nine.

Why Kvistgaarden could shine at Celtic

There will no doubt be excitement at the looming return of Jota, yet the Portuguese may not have it all his own way with regard to regaining his starting berth, particularly after enduring a wretched last 18 months or so.

The 25-year-old - who has scored just six goals for Al Ittihad and Rennes, combined, since leaving Celtic - will have to either oust the relentless Daizen Maeda on the left flank or the majestic Nicolas Kuhn on the opposite side, two men who have scored 31 goals between them this season.

Jota, then, may have to bide his time, although in the case of Kvistgaarden, the young Dane could slot straight in as the focal point of the attack, with the aim of forming a particularly fruitful partnership with the creative genius that is Kuhn.

Indeed, Celtic's German wizard has registered 12 assists alongside his 16 goals in all competitions this season, ensuring he could be the man to provide regular quality service to Kvistgaarden through the middle.

Kuhn - who has created eight 'big chances' in the Premiership this season and averaged two key passes per game - has that knack for picking out his teammates in the final third, sliding the ball through with his wand of a left foot. Kvistgaarden would likely be licking his lips.

Kvistgaarden vs Kyogo - 24/25 league stats Stat Kvistgaarden Kyogo Games 15 22 Goals 10 10 Assists 4 3 Big chances missed 6 17 Big chances created 4 1 Key passes* 0.8 0.5 Touches* 24.7 14.9 Pass accuracy* 78% 68% Total duels won* 51% 40% Aeria duels won* 55% 33% Stats via Sofascore (*per game)

As he has shown this season, the Brondby man certainly knows how to finish when he does get a sniff of goal, having scored 14 times in all competitions, while scoring ten times in just 15 league outings, missing only six 'big chances'. Kyogo, for comparison, netted ten times in 22 Premiership games this season, while missing 17 'big chances'.

Tipped to be "a ridiculous signing" for Celtic and Rodgers by writer Kai Watson, the £10m man could represent a risk worth taking as far as the Hoops are concerned, having chalked up 55 goals and assists in 110 games for his current side, at a ratio of one goal involvement every two appearances.

It could well be exciting times ahead for those at Celtic Park, even as a spectacular chapter ends with Kyogo's departure...