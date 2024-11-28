Enzo Maresca has had a brilliant start to life at Chelsea, guiding them to third in the Premier League after 12 games played, and first in the UEFA Conference League after three games played.

The Blues have averaged 55.4% possession so far this season in the top-flight which happens to be the fourth-best record. Furthermore, they have taken 14.2 shots per game (8th highest in the division), scoring 23 goals in 12 games. Meanwhile, defensively, Maresca's side have only conceded 12.1 shots per match which is the sixth lowest in the league.

In contrast, Chelsea averaged 59% of the ball last season (5th highest), took 14.4 shots per game (8th most), scoring 77 goals in 38 games. However, this came at a defensive cost, conceding 14.6 shots per match (7th highest), and conceding 63 goals in 38 games.

Chelsea have already won both of the other European trophies, winning the Champions League and Europa League, but winning the newly established Conference League would complete the trio for the Blues, and they look right on track for that this season.

Chelsea's Conference League run so far

In their opening game of the competition, Maresca’s side took on Gent at Stamford Bridge, winning the game 4-2, with goals from Renato Veiga, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Next up was Panathinaikos, playing away in Greece, and returning with a 4-1 victory. Goalscorers on this occasion were João Félix (x2), Mykhailo Mudryk and Nkunku.

In their last Conference League game, Chelsea beat Noah 8-0, putting on a real show at Stamford Bridge with goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Axel Disasi, Felix (x2), Mudryk and Nkunku (x2).

On Thursday, Chelsea will face Heidenheim, who currently sit sixth in the Conference League, also winning their opening three games, as this shapes up to be the Blues' toughest task in this competition to date.

Maresca's side will travel to Germany for this game, before returning and preparing for their clash against Aston Villa on Sunday, just three days apart.

The manager may well look to make plenty of changes, as he has done throughout this competition, especially with one eye on the Aston Villa game this weekend, and one player, in particular, could be rested after his excellent performance last weekend.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Enzo Fernández's season in numbers

Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández has been in brilliant form in recent weeks after finding himself on the bench for multiple games in the place of Roméo Lavia.

The 23-year-old scored and assisted goals against Leicester in their 2-1 victory last weekend, and this recent upturn in form could mean Maresca looks to rest the Argentinian, keeping him fresh for this weekend's Premier League clash.

Of their core midfield trio, Fernandez is the most creative, looking to dictate play from deep with his expansive passing range, bringing others into the game, and looking to arrive in the box to get the odd shot away, something he did well for his goal against Leicester, arriving just on time to nod it home.

Fernandez vs Caicedo & Lavia in 24/25 Stats (per 90 mins) Fernandez Caicedo Lavia Goals + Assists 0.69 0.26 0.26 Progressive Carries 1.10 0.85 0.51 Progressive Passes 5.27 5.04 2.82 Shots Total 1.09 0.60 0.00 Key Passes 2.09 0.77 1.28 Passes into Final Third 5.05 5.81 4.87 Shot-Creating Actions 3.85 2.56 1.54 Tackles 3.19 3.50 2.82 Blocks 1.32 1.37 1.03 Interceptions 0.50 1.62 1.79 Stats taken from FBref

Caicedo and Lavia, on the other hand, are the more defensive midfield archetypes, winning more tackles, blocks and interceptions per 90, often covering more ground, and adding more physicality in midfield out of possession, something Maresca eluded to himself recently.

"It’s a matter of balance. Romeo and Moi give us physicality and strength in the middle. This is why we found the option of Malo [Gusto] in the pocket. Otherwise, when we play with Enzo it has to be with one of Moi or Romeo, and Enzo moves forward we struggle in the middle for physicality."

The aforementioned Lavia is unavailable for this Conference League game, as he was not registered for the group stage of this competition due to injury issues last season, and the club wanted to protect him. This is a similar precaution the Blues have taken with Wesley Fofana, who also suffered from a big injury last season, and therefore they want to ensure his minutes are managed appropriately.

That leaves Caicedo as the only other first team holding midfielder, and given his importance for the Blues this season, the likelihood of Maresca deciding to rest the Ecuador international is fairly high, which could see some minutes for a certain academy graduate.

Chelsea's teenage solution

17-year-old Kiano Dyer has been described as a player who will be "world-class" in the future by some in the know, making ten appearances for Chelsea U21 this season, providing three assists in 849 minutes played.

The young midfielder is known for his quality passing range, mixed with his tenacity and ability to anticipate where the ball will land, allowing him to hoover things up in the middle, whilst also dictating the tempo.

Dyer has been playing as the number 6 for the academy, playing a role very similar to Caicedo, where he picks up the ball from the defensive line, looks to penetrate with balls forward into the final third, and is ready to counter-press if the ball is lost.

But the youngster's passing range is seen as his biggest strength, much like Fernandez, which could make Dyer the perfect combination of the pair, especially to take the reins in this second unit and gain experience at such a young age.

Maresca could view this as the perfect time to test Dyer in the first team, resting Fernandez and Caicedo for the weekend, whilst keeping the qualities the Italian wants in his team in this area of the pitch, meaning the team doesn't lose that sense of rhythm in build-up.