Nottingham Forest have already enjoyed a far more stable summer than their last, with their latest transfer rumour indicative of their shifting transfer focus…

Is Aaron Cresswell leaving West Ham United?

Their latest transfer conquest is documented by The Sun’s Alan Nixon, who took to his Patreon to issue an update on the Tricky Trees’ pursuit of West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell.

With just one year left on his £50k-per-week deal, the 33-year-old has seen his chances dwindle somewhat as he has aged.

Now a senior member of David Moyes’ outfit, perhaps he could bring his Premier League experience to Steve Cooper’s side to help them once again retain their status as a top-flight club. It is said they will battle with Wolverhampton Wanderers to bring in the star.

His acquisition would supplement the earlier signings of Anthony Elanga, Chris Wood and Ola Aina to boost an already bloated squad.

How good is Aaron Cresswell?

Despite his age, Cresswell remains a fine asset for this level, and was a mainstay for a Hammers outfit who comfortably avoided the drop, and even won their first trophy in 43 years.

Even if his tangible goalscoring and creative figures have naturally dwindled, he remains a constant threat from the left flank whilst retaining his solid defensive duties.

Last term saw him maintain an admirable 6.88 average match rating in the Premier League, buoyed by his one interception, 1.9 clearances and 1.4 key passes per game from his 28 league outings, via Sofascore.

However, it could be argued that his finest campaign in Claret and Blue came not too long ago, during the 2020/21 season, where his 7.10 average match rating gave way to 1.7 key passes per game, and a total of eight league assists, via Sofascore.

This led pundit Tony Cascarino to brand him an “unsung hero” whilst speaking on talkSPORT, with the former Tranmere Rovers ace having amassed 331 appearances for the east London outfit now.

Boasting the unteachable quality to get forward and create at the right times, it is unsurprising to see that the Liverpool-born star has been likened to Newcastle United’s Kieran Tripper. FBref served to emphasise their similarities, including the 32-year-old on his ‘similar players ‘list.

The England international is another whose powers have not waned with age, and arguably last season marked his finest as he helped the Magpies secure Champions League football against all the odds.

When compared to other full-backs across Europe, he ranks in the top 1% for shot-creating actions per 90, and the top 4% for progressive passes per 90, via FBref. There are few as creative as he is, making his presence at right-back all the more startling.

This manifested in his outstanding 7.61 average rating in the league, which was a figure only bettered by Kevin De Bruyne of players within the division; an extraordinary feat.

To showcase his talents further, his 24 big chances created also made him the fourth-most-creative asset too, leading to widespread praise. Former boss Sean Dyche even noted: “Kieran Trippier can land the ball anywhere on a football pitch. Honestly, he's got that much talent.”

Cresswell seems to share that kind of quality but on the opposite flank, as the one-time Ipswich Town ace has enjoyed a similar record to his compatriot as he ranks in the top 11% for progressive passes, as well as in the top 15% for shot-creating actions.

While no spring chicken, the West Ham man's added experience and quality could prove pivotal for Cooper as they seek to slowly progress up the Premier League table.