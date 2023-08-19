Tottenham Hotspur have suddenly come into a vast amount of money with the sale of Harry Kane, which will likely be burning a hole in Ange Postecoglou's pocket...

Who are Tottenham Hotspur signing?

With these huge riches hopefully set to be reinvested in a playing squad that has already sufficiently bolstered this summer, it promises to accelerate their Australian revolution tenfold, despite the massive amount of quality lost with his departure.

However, to make up for the goals they are set to miss, perhaps portions of the sum received could be distributed across various signings, bringing in two or three attacking stars to nurture and offset such a crushing blow.

One such name that could arguably be a perfect acquisition is Wilfried Gnonto, who has made his feelings clear to Championship side Leeds United with regard to his plans for the future.

The Italy international is refusing to play, whilst the Elland Road outfit responded by issuing a statement that they are unwilling to sell, which isn't ideal for either party.

Despite that, the £30m price tag set could easily be attained by the Lilywhites, who have been credited with an interest in recent weeks.

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

In taking advantage of the relegated Whites to sign a tricky winger, it is hard not to draw comparisons with their 2005 acquisition of Aaron Lennon, who quickly turned into a fan favourite in north London.

However, there are far more similarities between these two speedsters than just the career path they are set to take, as a couple of dynamic but diminutive wide men.

Standing at 5 foot 5 and 5 foot 7 respectively, the now-retired Englishman arrived at a cut-price £1m amidst the financial turmoil of the time in west Yorkshire.

The 36-year-old would go on to feature 364 times for Spurs, and despite never really being particularly prolific, remained a constant starter throughout the bulk of his ten years at the club, posting 79 assists.

Praised for his various assets, Andre Villas-Boas sought to outline one particularly starring performance in 2013:

"Aaron Lennon is such a magnificent player and sometimes he does not get the recognition he deserves but his form has been extraordinary. He has been magnificent for us, scoring goals like last week, and is such a good player."

Then, after bravely admitting his struggles with mental illness, Mauricio Pochettino would praise his character:

"The fact Aaron spoke publicly about the issue can inspire people around the world, not only in football, through him or through his behaviour, to get some help.

"Because Aaron spoke publicly that there are a lot of people ready to help people with temporary mental [health] issues, it's good for him to get the love from the fans and inspire people to get the same help and talk about it."

His blistering speed often offsets his lack of physicality, which is a trait he shares with Gnonto.

The 19-year-old star took to English football with ease despite only joining last summer, with his eight goal contributions across all senior English competitions marking an admirable return during a debut term.

He would also rank in the top 18% for progressive carries per 90, suggesting he would add excitement that has been somewhat lacking in recent seasons.

Football scout Jacek Kulig could have been describing Lennon when he wrote of Gnonto: "Electric pace, stature, low centre of gravity, mobility, bravery and powerful finish."

Should Spurs capitalise on Leeds' misery once again, hopefully earning more silverware than they did during the tenure of the former Everton gem, this could prove another impressive coup to emphasise Postecoglou's early-tenure success.