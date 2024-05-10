A member of Arsenal's squad has now reached a full agreement with the Gunners that he can leave this summer, with sporting director Edu appearing set for a busy window.

Arsenal ready for clear out as Edu targets four major signings

The north Londoners are ready to tackle what will be one of their busiest transfer periods in recent years.

Arsenal are apparently chasing four major signings in a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward, with some reports even suggesting that Edu could oversee a record summer window this year.

The Gunners spent north of £200 million in 2023, but they could be set to splash the cash even more lavishly following the conclusion of this campaign. However, to comply with PSR, it is also evident that members of Mikel Arteta's side will need to be moved on.

Arsenal's most expensive signings in history Price Declan Rice £105 million Nicolas Pepe £72 million Kai Havertz £65 million Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang £56 million Ben White £50 million

To fund a move for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes, it is believed Arsenal are ready to sanction exits for Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah - whose sales would all go down in the books as pure profit given they came through the Hale End academy.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the futures of both Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey, who cost a combined £90 million to sign and cost the club £465,000-per-week in wages. Jesus and Partey are attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, with Pro League sides considering "lucrative" contract offers for the duo, according to recent reports.

Former number one Aaron Ramsdale, who's been usurped by 2023 arrival David Raya, has also been regularly linked with the Emirates Stadium exit door. The Englishman has watched on from the sidelines as Raya takes his mantle, with reports as far back as last year suggesting this could be Ramsdale's final season in north London.

Ramsdale reaches full agreement with Arsenal over summer exit

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider, Ramsdale "already has an agreement" with Arsenal over leaving this summer - and the former Bournemouth shot-stopper is set to quit later this year.

Once an indispensable member of Arteta's starting eleven, the "underrated" keeper will now be up for grabs this summer, and he could be a coup for any interested side. Still just 25 years old, the £120,000-per-week Ramsdale is practically in his infancy when it comes to the shelf life of a goalkeeper, so he'd be an asset for years to come as well.

"For sure, he's been exceptional around the place - and especially with the situation," said Arteta on Ramsdale after a 1-0 EFL Cup win over Brentford.

"We love him, for sure. We know his character and what he brings to the team and we are happy to have him. Every player is very important. Today he had the opportunity to play and he had a really good game."