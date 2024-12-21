Leeds United are back in action in the Championship once again this afternoon as they prepare to welcome Gary Rowett's Oxford United to Elland Road.

Des Beckingham left the newly-promoted side earlier this month and they are now heading to West Yorkshire for Rowett's first match in charge.

The Whites will be looking to take advantage of that, whilst also being wary that they could play with added motivation to impress the new boss, to bounce back to winning ways after they were held to a 1-1 draw last time out.

A stoppage-time own goal from Jack Whatmaugh salvaged a point for Leeds against Preston North End at Deepdale last weekend, after they went 1-0 down to a strike from Brad Potts in the first half.

It was a result that has left them second in the table and three points behind Sheffield United in first place, which means that they are well in the race to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites now come up against an Oxford United side that they will not be familiar with, as it has been over 12 years since they last clashed with them.

Leeds United's last clash with Oxford United

Their last meeting came in the League Cup in August 2012 and ended in a 3-0 win for Leeds, who were managed by veteran EFL boss Neil Warnock at the time.

Given that the game was over 12 years ago, the Whites team looked incredibly different to the one that is likely to come up against Oxford this afternoon at Elland Road.

However, it may not look entirely different because Sam Byram, who started against Preston last weekend, started the match on the right of a midfield four.

Position Leeds XI vs Oxford (2012) GK Jamie Ashdown RB Tom Lees CB Patrick Kisnorbo CB Jason Pearce LB Adam Drury RM Sam Byram CM Michael Brown CM Rodolph Austin LM Aidan White ST Andy Gray ST El-Hadji Diouf Line-up via ESPN

As you can see in the XI above, the Leeds academy graduate played in midfield in Warnock's 4-4-2 system, with Tom Lees and veteran Adam Drury preferred ahead of him in the full-back positions.

Rodolph Austin opened the scoring in the first-half for the Whites before Byram got himself on the scoresheet by lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper from close range, and Lees made sure of the win with a second-half header.

Will the English defender start back-to-back games for Leeds against Oxford 12 years apart, though? Well, the injury issues ahead of this clash suggest that he will.

Latest Leeds United injury news

In his pre-match press conference, Daniel Farke revealed that Junior Firpo and Ilia Gruev remain out injured with their hamstring and knee issues respectively, which means that they will not be available for selection.

Firpo is the only natural left-footed left-back in the squad and his absence from the starting line-up means that the German head coach does not have many other options.

Max Wober, a left-footed centre-back, has operated at left-back at times this season but the Leeds boss claims that he only has a "small chance" of being fit, due to a knee injury.

This means that Byram could keep his place in the XI after his start against Preston last week, because Firpo and Wober could both be missing from the matchday squad.

The other headline injury news is that Pascal Struijk, who has captained the team in the absence of Ethan Ampadu, is a doubt with a hamstring injury.

He did not train for two days earlier in the week and Farke states that it is a 50/50 call as to whether or not he will be available at the back against Oxford.

Predicted Leeds line-up to face Oxford

With this injury news in mind, there could be three changes to the starting XI that line-up against Preston last weekend, starting with an alternation at centre-back.

If Struijk misses out, the armband could go back to club captain Ethan Ampadu, who has come off the bench in the last two matches since his return from a knee injury.

The Wales international played at centre-back next to Joe Rodon in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign and helped Leeds to reach the play-off final, and he could be called upon in that position should the Dutchman miss out.

In terms of any unforced changes to the side, Farke could look to shake up his attacking options after they failed to find the back of the net against Preston, needing an own goal to seal a point.

Brenden Aaronson is one player who could be ditched from the starting line-up after a disappointing showing last time out at Deepdale in the number ten role.

Vs Preston Brenden Aaronson Minutes 65 Key passes 0 Big chances created 0 Shots on target 0 Big chances missed 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the USA international struggled badly at the top end of the pitch, with zero chances created and zero shots on target in 65 minutes.

He also missed the best opportunity of the first-half by blazing his effort well over the bar after Byram's flick found him around 12 yards out, with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Football FanCast recently published an article explaining why Mateo Joseph should be unleashed in a new role as a number ten behind Joel Piroe, and the Spain U21 international could replace Aaronson in the XI as part of that against Oxford.

Another change could come on the left side of the attack after Wilfried Gnonto struggled against Preston, with zero shots on target and zero chances created in 65 minutes.

Largie Ramazani created a chance in just 25 minutes off the bench and could start for the first time since returning from injury, to offer an exciting threat down the left wing.

The Belgian whiz, who was once described as an "explosive" player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, scored in his last start, against Watford, and could be given the nod this afternoon.

Full predicted line-up for Leeds: Illan Meslier; Jayden Bogle, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Sam Byram; Ao Tanaka, Joe Rothwell; Dan James, Mateo Joseph, Largie Ramazani; Joel Piroe.