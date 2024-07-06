Another Leeds United player is looking for a permanent new home away from Elland Road, with technical director Gretar Steinsson ready to take an £18 million loss on his sale.

Leeds pressured into summer sales

The most painful summer exit of this window, and by Leeds' own admission, was that of local sensation Archie Gray - who completed a £40 million move to Tottenham with Joe Rodon heading the other way for £10 million (Fabrizio Romano).

The 18-year-old won over Whites supporters with a flurry of accomplished displays over 52 appearances in all competitions last season, with Leeds releasing a heartbroken statement after Gray's departure.

"Understanding the attraction of Premier League and European football, the club, with a heavy heart, agreed the transfer, but the move has strengthened the board’s resolve to ultimately return Leeds to a position where it can meet the footballing ambitions of even its brightest stars," wrote the club in a statement (via Ben Jacobs).

"Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a home-grown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations.

Archie Gray's stats for Leeds United in all competitions last season Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 52 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Minutes played 4,273

"Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart and would like to thank Archie for all his efforts and professionalism."

Alongside the highly-rated teenager, both Luis Sinisterra and Marc Roca have sealed permanent moves away from Yorkshire. The three major exits have helped raise £59 million in total for Daniel Farke's side, and these funds will work wonders to balance the books after Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

More look certain to follow the trio, with Crysencio Summerville attracting interest from elite English sides, as expected, following his 21-goal haul in all competitions for Leeds last season.

Meanwhile, USA international Brenden Aaronson, who completed a £28 million move to Leeds in 2022, could be on the move as well.

Aaronson wants to quit Leeds

The 23-year-old made 30 Bundesliga appearances on loan at Union Berlin last season, but the Germans cannot afford a permanent deal for him as things stand.

Leeds, led by technical director Steinsson, value the player at around £10 million, so they're ready to take an £18m loss off his sale this summer. Aaronson is ready to quit Leeds and find a permanent new home, but despite the £10m price tag, Union will still struggle to match it.

That is according to regional source Berliner Kurier, via Sport Witness, and it will be interesting to see if any club are willing to pay the asking price for Aaronson.

“He gets better every day,” said former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch during his tenure (via GOAL). “He's like a weed. You almost see him grow before your eyes. It's really amazing. He's a special young man.

"It's so much just about his ability to make final plays and slow himself down a little bit in the last third. He has more quality than people think. He's a good finisher, he's really clever with how to put passes together in tight spaces.”