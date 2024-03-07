With the title race in the Scottish Premiership looking the closest it has in years and Rangers still involved in domestic and European cup competitions, Philippe Clement has been handed some good news ahead of the run in.

Latest Rangers injury news

Perhaps a testament to the job Clement is doing in Glasgow is the success Rangers have enjoyed in spite of an ever-growing list of injuries.

The big blow this week for the Ibrox faithful has been the news of Oscar Cortes' injury. The winger on loan from Lens limped off during last week's win over Kilmarnock and required surgery on what is thought to be a severe muscle issue. With the return date for the Colombian unknown, it is unlikely he will be on the pitch anytime soon.

Cortes' setback adds to a growing list of absentees at Ibrox. Todd Cantwell's hamstring injury saw him miss a number of games, although the Englishman now looks set to return this month. Cantwell currently occupies the treatment tables at Rangers along side a number of first team players including Kieran Dowell, Danilo, Rabbi Matondo and Ross McCausland.

Whilst it may appear all doom and gloom on the injury front at Ibrox, this week has seen some promising news in the recovery of Abdallah Sima, who last appeared for Rangers on the 2nd of January.

Speaking on the Heart & Hand podcast, host and ex-Rangers media partner David Edgar delivered some important news on Sima's injury. Edgar claimed that “Abdallah Sima’s recovery from his injury is going well,” adding that he "would expect to see him this season".

Whilst Edgar is optimistic that the Senegalese international will be back soon, he is not privy to exactly when the Ibrox faithful will see their man back on the pitch. Conceding that the precise timeline is unknown, Edgar says “I don’t think you can really put a time or a date on it at the moment because his recovery is going really well and they’re very pleased with it".

Sima had suffered the injury back in January while on international duty at this year's Africa Cup of Nations. Requiring surgery on his knee it was expected that the striker would be out of action for a minimum of two to three months.

With his recovery seemingly ahead of schedule, the 22-year-old will have a vital role to play as Rangers attempt to defend their narrow two-point lead over Celtic going into the business end of the season. Sima's stats for this season have seen the striker produce fifteen goals, a tally he will be desperate to increase when he returns.

With an Old Firm derby penciled in for the 7th April, Clement will be eager to have his striker back for the game that could play a major role in who lifts the title this year.