Everton may have just claimed their first Premier League victory of the season, but Sean Dyche could now be set to switch up his philosophy slightly by moving Abdoulaye Doucoure around...

How did Abdoulaye Doucoure play vs Brentford?

Whilst the Malian midfielder starred in their win over Brentford, actually earning Sky Sports' Player of the Match award, the style switch-up in question would actually see him boldly dropped in order to facilitate a new formation.

After all, when the 30-year-old does play, their lineup normally alters into a 4-4-1-1 when attacking, but a 4-4-2 when defending.

Doucoure operates as a second striker, with his dynamism and finishing prowess often paying dividends, but perhaps utilising two natural strikers in the same game could aid them as they now face two easier home matches where they will want to claim victory.

After all, in the three Goodison Park games thus far this season, they are yet to score despite accumulating a 2.7 expected goals tally in their curtain-raiser against Fulham, and a further 1.3 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, via FBref.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's last 6 PL goals via Transfermarkt Manner of goal Brentford vs Everton, right-footed shot Opener in 3-1 win, first win of the season Sheffield United vs Everton, left-footed shot Opener in 2-2 draw, away to potential relegation rivals Everton vs AFC Bournemouth, right-footed shot Winning goal on final day of season to secure safety Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton, right-footed shot & volley First two goals in surprise 5-1 rout, vital in safety Chelsea vs Everton, header Secured crucial point with first equaliser in 2-2 draw

However, that's not to discount the former Watford man's recent showing, where his 7.5 rating marked the fourth-highest of any starter. This was largely buoyed by his one goal, one key pass and the consistent threat he poses, striking the woodwork once as well, via Sofascore.

Despite that, he was not the only attacking player who scored, with Dominic Calvert Lewin coming from the bench to finish the game off too. If Dyche is to play that two-up-front system, the 26-year-old will surely be thrown into starting contention after this performance.

How good is Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

"I've always liked playing with two strikers when possible but it's got to suit the rest of the team as well," the former Burnley boss noted in the run-up to Saturday's win. "You have got to have the players who can work, particularly in midfield working in a two because in modern football, most people play with a three in [midfield] so you have two [players] who have got to handle three [opposition players], or a version of that. But I do like two strikers when I can."

With how Beto has started life on Merseyside, providing an awkward, frustrating physical presence for the opposition to deal with, pairing this with the former Sheffield United man could prove devastating for their upcoming adversaries, who will struggle to deal with the constant barrage this duo would bring.

After all, although he has been lauded by writer Peter Guy for "outstanding", "Lukaku like" finishes in the past, Calvert-Lewin has offered far more than just goals across his time at Goodison Park. This is especially outlined by the fact that when compared to other strikers across Europe he sits in the top 9% for aerials won per 90.

And yet, during the 2020/21 term, his 16 league strikes marked a fine return before injuries hampered a promising career. Despite that, the £100k-per-week finisher still made himself an "Everton hero" in the eyes of journalist Adam Jones for his late winner to secure safety back in 2022.

Starting two centre forwards might seem a risky option in the modern game, especially when it concerns dropping one of their most prolific and consistent performers, but as a hypothetical option to offer more trouble to AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town, it could prove profitable.

After all, Doucoure is one hell of a player to bring off the bench if the experiment should fail, and fans could at least then be content in having seen whether such a strike partnership might work long-term.