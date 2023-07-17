Aberdeen could be set to add another player to their ranks this summer, with Alan Nixon reporting via his Patreon that the Scottish side are in discussions over a move for Killian Phillips.

Who is Killian Phillips?

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder spent half a season on loan with Shrewsbury in 2022/23 and impressed for the EFL outfit during his time there. Even though he only joined in January, he went on to be a key figure for them in the second half of the campaign and played in 19 League One games, producing three goals and two assists along the way. It resulted in the youngster being voted their Young Player of the Season - even though he didn't play throughout the full season.

Prior to that stint with the Shrews though, Phillips had never really managed a taste of professional, high-level, first-team action. He has yet to make his debut for Crystal Palace in the Premier League and has instead had to make do with gametime through their reserves. However, he has stood out for that team, having managed a return of five goal contributions in ten games for them in 2022/23. He has also yet to make his debut for his country, the Republic of Ireland, at any level.

Are Aberdeen signing Killian Phillips?

Now, according to a report from Alan Nixon via his Patreon, the youngster could be given another chance to shine in a first-team elsewhere. That's because Aberdeen are interested in adding him on a short-term basis for 2023/24, and are already in talks with the player and his club over a potential move this summer.

It would mean a switch to Scotland and the Scottish Premiership for the first time in his career and could give him some much needed minutes to continue helping with his development as a midfielder.

However, no deal looks like it will go through until has has agreed a fresh contract with parent club Palace - the Eagles want to tie him up to a "longer deal" according to the report, and once that is done he could find himself playing football for the Dons.

If Aberdeen want a player who can give them a valuable option in multiple areas, then the 21-year-old could be their man. Not only is he an adept attacking midfielder, but he is also capable of playing on either flank too. If Phillips needs to fill in on the left or right wing, he has been utilised there in the past and could do a similar job for the Scottish side.

He could be a really shrewd signing for Aberdeen too, even only on loan. He spent time on a short-term deal with Shrewsbury, as mentioned, where boss Steve Cotterill was full of praise for the youngster, as he called Phillips an "outstanding performer" and a "great lad" to boot.

He is the kind of presence and talent that the Scottish Premiership side will want to recruit this close season then - and if a deal can be done, it would be a smart bit of business by the Dons.