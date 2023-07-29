Aberdeen are close to sealing yet another bit of transfer business this window, with an agreement reached over a deal for Slobodan Rubezic.

Who is Slobodan Rubezic?

The 23-year-old currently plies his trade for FK Novi Pazar in Serbia, the country that he originates from. He has spent almost the entirety of his career there, with the exception of a brief spell in Bulgaria with Arda, and has now racked up 44 league appearances in the Superliga despite his age.

He originally emerged onto the scene with Cukaricki when he was just 18 years of age, although he didn't make his debut during that initial season with them. Instead, he had to bide his time and sit on the sidelines before eventually exiting the side as minutes became hard to find. It was his spell in Bulgaria that actually helped him to show what he was capable of.

He made his league debut as a professional with Arda, featuring five times for them in 2020/21. It was only a handful of appearances for the defender, but it was enough to catch the eye of his current club FK Novi Pazar, who opted to take him back to Serbia. They continued to build up his minutes, handing him nine league games when he arrived there in the SuperLiga. He even rewarded them with one goal.

With Rubezic now established as a valid squad option, he really took his opportunity with both hands in 2022/23 and became a key member of his side's starting eleven. He played 35 league games for them in the last campaign and even popped up with two goals despite featuring in the backline.

He couldn't help his team any further up the standings than sixth, but he showed how reliable he was when you look at the amount of minutes he featured in. The player went from barely featuring to having the second-most amount of minutes of any player in the Superliga with 3150 minutes in total. It showcased how he has become an invaluable member of their team and someone they continually depended on.

Are Aberdeen signing Slobodan Rubezic?

Now, according to a report from The Daily Record, he has caught the eye of Aberdeen, who are now set to wrap up a permanent transfer for the defender. A move is not quite over the line - he still needs to undergo and complete a medical and there will be a work permit application - but it is as close as ever for Rubezic, and it appears as though barring any last-minute twists, he could be a Dons player in 2023/24.

In terms of a fee, the report doesn't mention a specific amount but does state that he has cost the club "six-figures."

Even though he has yet to experience Scottish football and the Scottish Premiership in general, the 6ft 4 giant has proven to be a steady presence at the back in Serbia and could look to continue to intimidate opposition strikers with Aberdeen, should the move be completed, and by the looks of things, he will be the next through the door at Pittodrie.