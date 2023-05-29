Aberdeen have enjoyed a stunning resurgence under Barry Robson during the final few months of the Scottish Premiership campaign.

Jim Goodwin was sacked following a woeful 6-0 defeat by Hibernian in January and Robson was placed in interim charge before finally securing the job on a full-time basis at the start of May following a run which included nine wins from their final 15 games to finish in third place and secure European football next term.

Much of their good form has come down to the performances of on-loan Liverpool youngster Leighton Clarkson, who is attracting the attention of both Rangers and Celtic, however, might his future be with the Dons in 2023/24?

The 21-year-old dropped a major hint following their 3-0 win over St Mirren, in which he scored a free kick that secured third place in the table, as a video appeared of him indicating he’d see the fans in Europe.

He said: "Thank you for your support this season. It's been incredible. I’ll see you in Europe."

Could Aberdeen sign Leighton Clarkson ahead of next season?

Nothing should be ruled out, especially with the video hinting that Clarkson could be playing European football for the club next term.

Jurgen Klopp may feel that the midfielder requires another campaign with regular first-team football and with added continental exposure on the table, it could have benefits for all parties that’s for sure.

The Englishman has been outstanding this term for the Dons, scoring six times and grabbing nine assists across all competitions, while a Sofascore rating of 7.14/10 ranks him as the second-best performer for the club in the Premiership.

He also further underlined just how important he was for Aberdeen by ranking first for big chances created (nine), free kick goals (two), key passes per game (1.6) and second for tackles per game (2.2), suggesting that not only can he score, but his ability to set up plenty of chances for his teammates, while being able to provide defensive support when required, are key strengths of his.

Indeed, he was lauded by Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Ljinders when the player was just 17, claiming that he could “dictate play” and “speed up the tempo of the positional play”, certainly proving that he is well thought of among the staff at the Anfield side.

Another season in the North East would do his game wonders and with the added experience of already playing in Scotland for a year, imagine how good he can be throughout 2023/24.

It’s over to you Robson.