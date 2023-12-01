Tottenham Hotspur are set to open their transfer chequebook in January and BBC pundit Alan Hutton has tipped Ange Postecoglou to strengthen one key position in N17.

Tottenham Hotspur gear up for January...

On the face of it, Tottenham Hotspur have made a really encouraging start to the Premier League campaign under Australian boss Postecoglou, who has led his side to fifth place in the table with 26 points taken from 13 fixtures played.

Nevertheless, the Lilywhites are on a run of three straight losses in the English top flight, something that won't fill them with too much confidence ahead of their visit to Manchester City on Sunday.

Casting an eye to the New Year, the north Londoners will be keen to venture into the market for new additions, especially when factoring in the injury crisis that is currently present in N17, involving the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Richarlison, Pape Sarr, Ashley Phillips and Alfie Whiteman.

Arrivals will be necessary to help bolster squad depth in key areas and Postecoglou looks to have a central midfielder in his sights. Reports suggest that Genk star Bilal El Khannouss is on Spurs' radar and could cost around £15 million to prize away from the Jupiler Pro League outfit.

Al-Ittihad winger Jota is another face who could pitch up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January and is believed to be keen on a reunion with his old boss at Celtic; however, Postecoglou is in the process of deliberating whether the Portuguese ace would suit Premier League football, as per The Sun.

Now, BBC pundit Hutton has tipped the Lilywhites' manager to recruit in another key area to help challenge one of his first-team men for his spot in the starting lineup.

Speaking to Football Insider, BBC pundit Hutton has tipped Tottenham Hotspur to sign Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in January, who is said to be a target for Spurs, according to the outlet.

Gavin Bazunu in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 18 Goals conceded 27 Clean sheets 3

Former Scotland international Hutton stated: "You absolutely need to sign someone now to challenge Vicario. But you see the problems that have happened at Arsenal with people constantly talking about [Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya].

“The pressure is on them to not make mistakes, otherwise they’re out! It’ll be an interesting one. I think Vicario is the number one as he’s done really well since he’s come in. He’s made some big saves in big moments and he’s really grown within the team.

“Bazunu would be good if he does come in, but he won’t be number one. Is he there to push Vicario? Probably.”

Dubbed "brilliant" by Southampton boss Russell Martin, the 21-year-old has proven his worth between the sticks in the Championship this term, maintaining a save success rate of around 60% (Bazunu statistics - FBRef).

Given the peripheral role that both Fraser Forster and Hugo Lloris now play at Tottenham Hotspur, it may make sense to bring in a younger alternative in the form of the Republic of Ireland international to challenge Guglielmo Vicario for his place in the side.