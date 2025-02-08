Serie A heavyweights AC Milan are believed to be drawing up ideas over how they can strike a permanent deal for Chelsea star João Félix this summer, and it is suggested that they could offer out one of their star players in a part-exchange bid.

João Félix joins AC Milan on loan for the rest of 2024/2025

On Tuesday, Milan and Chelsea announced that Felix had joined the Rossoneri on loan for the rest of this season, with the required paperwork submitted before Monday's transfer deadline.

The Portugal international contributed when possible under Enzo Maresca, but Felix's pursuit of consistent game time prompted the attacker to make a switch to Milan, who paid a £5 million loan fee for his temporary services with no buy option.

The 25-year-old made his debut for Milan in the Coppa Italia earlier this week, scoring against Roma and helping his new side into the next round after coming off the bench, and it could've hardly been a better introduction at the San Siro.

Reports in Italy suggest Felix is in line for his Milan start against Empoli this afternoon, and he's apparently a player they have every intention of keeping for the long-term.

However, former Liverpool striker Luis Garcia issued a warning to the Italians in regards to Felix this week.

“At the moment, I think that João Félix has not understood something that’s fundamental in modern football: Pure talent is no longer enough,” Garcia said on ESPN via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Quality, technique and ability on the pitch are important attributes, but it’s not enough to succeed at the highest levels.

“This might not apply to Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, who were simply in another category, but in today’s football, if you play for a team like Atletico, Barcelona, Chelsea or now Milan, you have to give even more.”

In any case, Calciomercato have now provided an update on Milan's future plans for the ex-Atletico Madrid star, and Chelsea may well be offered a golden chance to sign £103,000-per-week forward Rafael Leao as a result.

AC Milan could offer Rafael Leao in part-exchange bid for Joao Felix

The lack of a buy-option clause has got Milan thinking, and they're prepared to offer a total fee of around £35 million for Felix this summer.

However, to get closer to Chelsea's valuation of the player, it is believed Sergio Conceicao's side could include a player to make up the difference. Milan could offer Chelsea Leao in a part-exchange bid for Felix, as one of the squad members who could be included, alongside fellow candidate Fikayo Tomori.

The Blues apparently hold an appreciation for Leao, who's scored eight goals and bagged seven assists in all competitions for Milan this season. The Portugal winger has been a star player for Milan over the past few seasons, but a move to Stamford Bridge may now be facilitated by Milan's eagerness to sign Felix permanently.