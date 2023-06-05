Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired from football in typical fashion after he snapped back at rival fans for booing him in his goodbye speech.

Why is Ibrahimovic retiring?

The AC Milan forward is finally hanging up his boots at the tender age of 41, having scored 511 goals for clubs including Paris St-Germain, Manchester United, Ajax and both Milan teams, while also winning league titles in four different countries.

Ibrahimovic has played only four matches in Serie A this season due to fitness struggles and his injuries are a big reason why he won't have his contract renewed, with AC Milan confirming as much before this week's game against Verona (via ESPN).

Despite not being able to feature much this term, he helped bring the Scudetto to San Siro in 2021/22 when he netted eight goals and claimed three assists in 23 games.

Having not been fit enough to play any part in the final game of the Serie A season this weekend, he still was in attendance and took to the pitch after the game to deliver an emotional speech.

However, as caught in footage shared on Twitter, the Verona fans were more than happy to boo him.

In typical Ibra fashion, he quickly quipped back: “Keep booing. This is the biggest moment in your year seeing me”.

As quoted by Sempre Milan, the rest of his speech was pretty emotional as he even shed a tear or two, saying: “I can’t breathe but it’s fine. So many memories and so many emotions here. The first time I arrived at Milan you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love."

He also added: "I want to thank the fans. You received me with open arms, you made me feel at home, I will be a Milanista for life. The time has come to say goodbye to football, not to you. See you around if you’re lucky, forza Milan and goodbye.”

After seeing the footage of those brutal comments he made to the Verona crowd, supporters on social media flocked to Twitter to have their say.

Here are some of the best reactions...

