As their fight for Premier League survival continues, Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly facing the prospect of losing both Matheus Cunha and one other star man this summer.

Wolves transfer news

Maintaining their Premier League status this season may just turn into a small victory for Wolves, who could end up on the losing battle of a summer war to keep hold of their best players. Having kept hold of Cunha in the January transfer window, there will be those in the Midlands who are hopeful of repeating that when the summer arrives, but the Brazilian's £62m release clause has already given Wolves an uphill battle.

The forward needs no introduction to England's top flight these days following another excellent season to earn the attention of both Chelsea and Arsenal, and there's not a single fan inside Molineux who isn't aware of his impact on Vitor Pereira's side.

It's not just Cunha attracting plenty of attention, however. According to La Gazzetta dellow Sport, AC Milan are now eyeing a move to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri to replace Theo Hernandez this summer.

The exit door has suddenly swung open for the Frenchman in a shock turn of events, leaving Milan to find a replacement. And in the middle of another impressive campaign, Ait-Nouri has seemingly emerged on their radar as an ideal option.

The left-back won't come cheap though, with Wolves reportedly slapping a hefty £50m price tag on their defender, who they will not want to lose at the same time as Cunha this summer. Whether Milan decide to push on nonetheless remains to be seen.

"Brave" Ait-Nouri has earned top move

Such is life at the bottom of the Premier League, it's not often that players of Cunha or Ait-Nouri's calibre stay put and Wolves could learn that lesson yet again this summer. It's something they've been forced to face in past cases such as Ruben Neves and one they could face twice more if both Cunha and Ait-Nouri depart.

Of course, it would leave those at Molineux incredibly frustrated, but there's no doubt that Ait-Nouri is more than capable of playing for the likes of AC Milan and talented enough to replace a Champions League winner in Hernandez.