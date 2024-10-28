A European giant have been keeping a close eye on a Tottenham Hotspur star who they are obsessed with, and are ready to make a substantial offer to sign him in January or next summer, according to one report.

Tottenham stars in demand

Ange Postecoglou's side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, their fourth loss of the Premier League season, on Sunday. It means that they have suffered as many defeats as they have wins, leaving them eighth in the Premier League as it stands and looking like longshots to finish in the top four, a spot that would guarantee Champions League football in north London next season.

Despite this, Tottenham's stars are in demand across Europe. Cristian Romero is thought to be on the radar of Real Madrid as they look to bolster their backline, a defence that suffered a 4-0 humiliation against Barcelona in their most recent home El Clásico.

Their search has also seen them eye up Micky van De Ven, who has impressed since arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium from Wolfsburg and looks ready to play Champions League football.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have also been credited with an interest in Pedro Porro, alongside former club Manchester City, with Spurs keen to extract a club record fee for a defender to let him leave.

Elsewhere, bit-part trio Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray and Richarlison have all been linked with moves away in what could be a major overhaul at the club, though Gray would only depart on loan after arriving for £35m in the most recent transfer window, while any other departures would need to be replaced in the transfer market.

AC Milan chief "obsessed" with Spurs ace

That comes as reports in Italy have linked Milan with a shock move to sign Tottenham standout star Dejan Kulusevski as early as January.

The Swedish ace has been rejuvenated as a central midfielder this season, having spent much of his career on the right wing. His performances have been impressive alongside James Maddison in the Spurs engine room, and his skillset combined with physical attributes have led to him being described as the "most unique player" in the Premier League by content creator James Allcott.

Dejan Kulusevski's 24/25 Premier League season Appearances 9 Goals and Assists 3 Progressive passes per 90 5.87 Pass Accuracy % 85.5% Tackles and interceptions per 90 1.87

Now, Juve Live [Via Sport Witness] report that Milan senior advisor and Kulusevski's compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic is "obsessed" with the midfielder, and is keen to lure him to San Siro.

He reportedly sees him as a perfect replacement to Rafael Leao, whose future is "uncertain", and the club are ready to make their move as early as the January transfer window, though that would likely depend on the future of Leao.

It is added that Milan would be willing to pay up to 50m euros (£42m) to sign the Spurs man, a fee that would likely be rejected by Tottenham as far too low given his recent form.

With the Swede under contract at Tottenham until 2028, a sale seems very unlikely unless an offer too good to refuse came in, something that Milan's would not represent. However, should he continue to impress this season in his new role, other clubs may well join the hunt for the Spurs man.