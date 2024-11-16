Milan are one of the most historic clubs in Europe. However, they have won just one Serie A title in the last 13 years.

Despite this, the Rossoneri still have a number of stars at the San Siro, and as a result, have an annual payroll of €96.6m, with the average player earning €68,803 a week.

But who earns the most? Football FanCast has ranked every Milan player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2024/25 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Rank

Player

Gross pay per week

Gross pay per year

1

Alvaro Morata

€160,192

€8,330,000

2

Ismael Bennacer

€135,385

€7,040,000

3

Rafael Leao

€123,269

€6,410,000

4

Tammy Abraham

€110,962

€5,770,000

=5

Youssouf Fofana

€106,923

€5,560,000

=5

Alessandro Florenzi

€106,923

€5,560,000

=7

Christian Pulisic

€98,654

€5,130,000

=7

Theo Hernandez

€98,654

€5,130,000

=7

Samuel Chukwueze

€98,654

€5,130,000

=7

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

€98,654

€5,130,000

11

Emerson

€89,038

€4,630,000

12

Fikayo Tomori

€86,346

€4,490,000

13

Davide Calabria

€71,154

€3,700,000

14

Mike Maignan

€69,038

€3,590,000

15

Noah Okafor

€66,538

€3,460,000

16

Luka Jovic

€61,731

€3,210,000

17

Strahinja Pavlovic

€60,577

€3,150,000

18

Yunus Munsah

€49,231

€2,560,000

19

Tijjani Reijnders

€41,923

€2,180,000

=20

Matteo Gabbia

€28,462

€1,480,000

=20

Filippo Terracciano

€28,462

€1,480,000

22

Alex Jimenez

€21,346

€1,100,000

23

Malick Thiaw

€19,808

€1,030,000

24

Marco Sportiello

€17,885

€930,000

25

Kevin Zeroli

€5,385

€280,000

26

Lorenzo Torriani

€2,500

€130,000
Here's a detailed look at AC Milan's top 10 earners...

10 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

€98,654 per week

ruben-loftus-cheek-ac-milan

Starting the countdown is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with the midfielder joining Milan from Chelsea in 2023.

The Englishman penned a four-year deal and has already made more than 50 appearances in red and black.

9 Samuel Chukwueze

€98,654 per week

samuel-chukwueze-ac-milan-serie-a

After impressing during his time in Spain at Villarreal, Milan decided to pay around €20m to sign winger Samuel Chukwueze in 2023.

The Nigerian was handed a five-year deal and he also earns just over €5.1m per season.

8 Theo Hernandez

€98,654 per week

theo-hernandez-ac-milan

Some may have expected Theo Hernandez to be higher up this list, considering he has arguably been one of Europe’s best left-backs in recent years.

The France international swapped Real Madrid for Milan in 2019, and that has proven to be a shrewd move, allowing Hernandez to play regular first-team football. He signed his current four-year contract in 2022.

7 Christian Pulisic

€98,654 per week

pulisic-ac-milan

The final player picking up €5.13m per season is Christian Pulisic, with the attacker really finding his feet in Italy after a tricky period with Chelsea.

Captain of the United States, Pulisic signed in 2023 and has been a regular ever since. He’ll soon surpass his tally of 26 Chelsea goals with Milan in fewer games.

6 Alessandro Florenzi

€106,923 per week

florenzi-ac-milan

One of six players picking up more than €100,000 per week is full-back Alessandro Florenzi, who will be best known for his time with Serie A rivals Roma.

The Italy international swapped Rome for Milan in 2021 on an initial loan basis, but that became permanent a year later. His current deal is set to expire in 2025.

5 Youssouf Fofana

€106,923 per week

fofana-ac-milan

On the same €5.56m-per-season salary as Florenzi is midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who arrived in 2024 from Monaco at a cost of a reported €25m.

The France international was linked with the likes of Manchester United before signing for Milan, penning a four-year deal at the San Siro.

4 Tammy Abraham

€110,962 per week

tammy-abraham-ac-milan

Tammy Abraham is only on loan at Milan from Roma for the 2024/25 season, but recent history could repeat itself.

Like there was for Florenzi, there is an option to make a move permanent for Abraham in 2025, with Milan currently paying the English forward a salary of €5.77m for the year.

3 Rafael Leao

€123,269 per week

rafael-leao-ac-milan

Winger Rafael Leao has been attracting plenty of interest after his starring displays in Italy.

The Portugal international was signed for €35m in 2019, and should Milan cash in over the coming years, they could make a healthy profit.

2 Ismael Bennacer

€135,385 per week

bennacer-ac-milan

Defensive midfielder Ismael Bennacer arrived at the San Siro from Empoli back in 2019 and has been a regular ever since, helping Milan win the Serie A title in 2022.

The Algeria international is under contract until 2027 and collects €7.04m per season.

1 Alvaro Morata

€160,192 per week

morata-ac-milan

Topping the charts as Milan’s highest-paid player is striker Alvaro Morata, picking up €8.33m per season.

The Spain captain has represented some of the biggest clubs in the world during his career, with the Rossoneri paying Atletico Madrid €13m for the forward in 2024.