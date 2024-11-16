Milan are one of the most historic clubs in Europe. However, they have won just one Serie A title in the last 13 years.

Despite this, the Rossoneri still have a number of stars at the San Siro, and as a result, have an annual payroll of €96.6m, with the average player earning €68,803 a week.

But who earns the most? Football FanCast has ranked every Milan player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2024/25 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Rank Player Gross pay per week Gross pay per year 1 Alvaro Morata €160,192 €8,330,000 2 Ismael Bennacer €135,385 €7,040,000 3 Rafael Leao €123,269 €6,410,000 4 Tammy Abraham €110,962 €5,770,000 =5 Youssouf Fofana €106,923 €5,560,000 =5 Alessandro Florenzi €106,923 €5,560,000 =7 Christian Pulisic €98,654 €5,130,000 =7 Theo Hernandez €98,654 €5,130,000 =7 Samuel Chukwueze €98,654 €5,130,000 =7 Ruben Loftus-Cheek €98,654 €5,130,000 11 Emerson €89,038 €4,630,000 12 Fikayo Tomori €86,346 €4,490,000 13 Davide Calabria €71,154 €3,700,000 14 Mike Maignan €69,038 €3,590,000 15 Noah Okafor €66,538 €3,460,000 16 Luka Jovic €61,731 €3,210,000 17 Strahinja Pavlovic €60,577 €3,150,000 18 Yunus Munsah €49,231 €2,560,000 19 Tijjani Reijnders €41,923 €2,180,000 =20 Matteo Gabbia €28,462 €1,480,000 =20 Filippo Terracciano €28,462 €1,480,000 22 Alex Jimenez €21,346 €1,100,000 23 Malick Thiaw €19,808 €1,030,000 24 Marco Sportiello €17,885 €930,000 25 Kevin Zeroli €5,385 €280,000 26 Lorenzo Torriani €2,500 €130,000

Here's a detailed look at AC Milan's top 10 earners...

10 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

€98,654 per week

Starting the countdown is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with the midfielder joining Milan from Chelsea in 2023.

The Englishman penned a four-year deal and has already made more than 50 appearances in red and black.

9 Samuel Chukwueze

€98,654 per week

After impressing during his time in Spain at Villarreal, Milan decided to pay around €20m to sign winger Samuel Chukwueze in 2023.

The Nigerian was handed a five-year deal and he also earns just over €5.1m per season.

8 Theo Hernandez

€98,654 per week

Some may have expected Theo Hernandez to be higher up this list, considering he has arguably been one of Europe’s best left-backs in recent years.

The France international swapped Real Madrid for Milan in 2019, and that has proven to be a shrewd move, allowing Hernandez to play regular first-team football. He signed his current four-year contract in 2022.

7 Christian Pulisic

€98,654 per week

The final player picking up €5.13m per season is Christian Pulisic, with the attacker really finding his feet in Italy after a tricky period with Chelsea.

Captain of the United States, Pulisic signed in 2023 and has been a regular ever since. He’ll soon surpass his tally of 26 Chelsea goals with Milan in fewer games.

6 Alessandro Florenzi

€106,923 per week

One of six players picking up more than €100,000 per week is full-back Alessandro Florenzi, who will be best known for his time with Serie A rivals Roma.

The Italy international swapped Rome for Milan in 2021 on an initial loan basis, but that became permanent a year later. His current deal is set to expire in 2025.

5 Youssouf Fofana

€106,923 per week

On the same €5.56m-per-season salary as Florenzi is midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who arrived in 2024 from Monaco at a cost of a reported €25m.

The France international was linked with the likes of Manchester United before signing for Milan, penning a four-year deal at the San Siro.

4 Tammy Abraham

€110,962 per week

Tammy Abraham is only on loan at Milan from Roma for the 2024/25 season, but recent history could repeat itself.

Like there was for Florenzi, there is an option to make a move permanent for Abraham in 2025, with Milan currently paying the English forward a salary of €5.77m for the year.

3 Rafael Leao

€123,269 per week

Winger Rafael Leao has been attracting plenty of interest after his starring displays in Italy.

The Portugal international was signed for €35m in 2019, and should Milan cash in over the coming years, they could make a healthy profit.

2 Ismael Bennacer

€135,385 per week

Defensive midfielder Ismael Bennacer arrived at the San Siro from Empoli back in 2019 and has been a regular ever since, helping Milan win the Serie A title in 2022.

The Algeria international is under contract until 2027 and collects €7.04m per season.

1 Alvaro Morata

€160,192 per week

Topping the charts as Milan’s highest-paid player is striker Alvaro Morata, picking up €8.33m per season.

The Spain captain has represented some of the biggest clubs in the world during his career, with the Rossoneri paying Atletico Madrid €13m for the forward in 2024.