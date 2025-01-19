With Chelsea looking to clear any deadwood still lurking from past transfer failures, Italian giants Milan are now reportedly plotting a January move to sign a defensive addition who could quickly follow in Fikayo Tomori's footsteps.

Chelsea transfer news

Having forced several players to watch on from the reserves in the first half of the campaign, Chelsea must now use the January transfer window to show any struggling players the door. That should include the likes of Ben Chilwell, who has gone from vice-captain to nothing more than a Stamford Bridge outcast in a shocking fall from grace.

In desperate need of a move - especially if he wants to regain his England place in time for the 2026 World Cup - former club Leicester City have reportedly shown interest in Chilwell's signature this month.

He's not the only one who needs a departure, either. The likes of Carney Chukwuemeka must also seek minutes away from Stamford Bridge this month. Still just 21 years old, the attacking midfielder represents a young player who can't afford to waste away his development in the Chelsea reserves.

The same can be said for one of Enzo Maresca's defenders, who is long past the developmental stage and at the peak of his powers - but still in need of the minutes that Milan could yet swoop in to hand him this month.

According to TEAMtalk, Milan are now plotting a January swoop to sign Tosin Adarabioyo (among three Chelsea teammates) in what could quickly turn into a Tomori repeat. The 27-year-old only arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer, but has struggled to gain a consistent starting place ever since.

In Italy, meanwhile, Milan have seen just how successful such a signing can be after benefiting from the arrival of Tomori before his recent struggles began. Now, as a former Chelsea defender potentially leaves the San Siro, Adarabioyo could arrive as a fresh face from the Blues' backline.

"Special" Adarabioyo needs move

With Trevoh Chalobah recalled from his loan spell at Crystal Palace, Adarabioyo could yet find himself further down the Chelsea pecking order than ever before, and he does not have time to wait around on Maresca's bench. If Milan come calling, it's a move that the 27-year-old simply must make at this stage of his career, especially given the success that Tomori has enjoyed in Italy.

It's at the San Siro that the former Fulham defender could rediscover the form that resulted in quite the praise from Marco Silva last season. The Fulham boss told reporters (as relayed by beIN Sports): "He is a key player for us. He is one of the leaders in our dressing room and we need these guys to step in in the right moments and he did it.

"We missed him a lot, we missed him because he didn’t play the first three months of the season. Tosin is a special player for us, I can’t hide that situation."

With just over two weeks until the transfer window slams shut, Adarabioyo may well be one to watch if Milan decide to make their move.