As Ruben Amorim looks to instantly make his mark, AC Milan could provide the new Manchester United boss a helping hand by signing one player that he already wants out of Old Trafford.

Man Utd transfer news

There's work to be done at Manchester United, who are back to square one with a new manager after showing Erik ten Hag the door. Amorim's arrival simply must go to plan. The Red Devils cannot add another name to their growing list of managerial failures since Sir Alex Ferguson. It's a list which features names such as Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and now Ten Hag, but Amorim must now break the trend of unexpected flops.

The Sporting manager will at least arrive on the back of a turnaround in form for the Red Devils, who have defeated Leicester City, drawn against Chelsea and eased past PAOK in their three games under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

To put things right once and for all at the Theatre of Dreams, however, Amorim must get ruthless, starting with the farewell of one particular defender. According to Caught Offside, AC Milan are now plotting a move to sign Victor Lindelof upon the expiry of his current deal at the end of the season.

Earlier reports suggested that the Swede is on the list of names that Amorim already wants out of Old Trafford, all but ending any hope of a new deal. Perhaps one of many heading for the exit door, Lindelof would be wise to complete one last big move in the form of AC Milan at the end of the current campaign.

"Great" Lindelof is surplus to requirements

Following the arrivals of Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt in the summer transfer window, Lindelof is no longer an important player at Old Trafford and should be heading for the exit door. The Swede has spent the last seven years at the club without ever really solving the Red Devils' defensive problems, albeit whilst winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup along the way.

Some may look back on his time at Manchester United as a case of what might have been, but that hasn't stopped the praise of centre-back partner Harry Maguire, who previously said via Football365: "Victor [Lindelof] is technically brilliant. You’ve seen over the years that he’s a great footballer. I’m really pleased for him, he was brilliant today."

Earning a reported £120,000-a-week, however, Lindelof is a name that Manchester United should be keen to clear from their wage bill to accommodate for much-needed fresh faces. When Yoro returns to full fitness, it would certainly come as no surprise if Lindelof finds his game time limited and the young defender prioritised.

Swapping Old Trafford for the San Siro wouldn't exactly be a bad move for the Swede in a deal that would suit all parties next summer.