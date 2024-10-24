AC Milan are now the latest team to be plotting a move for a Nottingham Forest mainstay, according to a recent report. It has been an impressive 2024/25 season for the Reds so far, as they have 13 points from a possible 24, losing just one of their opening eight league games. Nuno Espirito Santo has put together a strong squad that has players who are really impressing, leading to interest from around Europe.

Forest will be looking to continue this good start to the season for much longer, and even though their players are performing very well, the Reds already have their eye on potential transfers in the near future.

Last week, Forest were linked with a move for winger Rayan, as they are prepared to battle fellow Premier League side West Ham to win his signature. Vasco de Gama are ready to sell the player for as little as £8.5m in the New Year, and that has alerted Forest as well as other top flight teams.

As well as eyeing a deal for Rayan, Nuno’s side could potentially be plotting a transfer swoop for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. The Reds have sent scouts to watch the Borussia Dortmund player in recent times, and they could now be preparing a move in 2025.

As Forest eye potential reinforcements, they look to have a fight on their hands when it comes to keeping one of their top performing players from this season.

AC Milan plotting Nottingham Forest transfer raid

According to AS Roma Live, relayed by Sport Witness, AC Milan have now joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina. This comes after it was reported earlier this month that Roma were keeping an eye on the defender, as they plot a £10 million move in January.

Roma are still interested in Aina, who is on a weekly wage of £40,000 at the City Ground, but now Milan are also in the hunt, as they have been watching him play for Forest this season.

Furthermore, they are looking for a replacement for Davide Calabria, as he looks set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, and Aina is an opportunity being “carefully monitored” by Milan’s management team. This has alerted Roma, and they may look to make a move in January to get ahead of their Italian rivals.

Ola Aina's Nottingham Forest stats Apps 30 Goals 1 Assists 1

This all comes as Forest are looking to open talks with Aina over a new contract, who has been described as being “reliable” by analyst Ben Mattinson in the past. The 28-year-old joined Forest in the 2023 summer transfer window after spending a couple of years playing in Italy for Torino. Aina has been a key player for Forest this season, so the club will be doing all they can to secure his future beyond this campaign.