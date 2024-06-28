An elite European side are set for new talks with Chelsea over signing one of their players this summer, and talks have also been opened with his representatives.

Chelsea tipped for mass summer sale as Boehly plots overhaul

After sealing Mauricio Pochettino's replacement in new head coach Enzo Maresca, chairman Todd Boehly and the wider recruitment team have wasted no time in backing the Italian with fresh faces.

Centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo arrived on a free transfer from Fulham, with the likes of Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian and Omari Kellyman signing for Chelsea thereafter, as the Blues add some exciting talent to the books as well as senior first-teamers.

Kellyman swapped the Midlands for Stamford Bridge with left-back Ian Maatsen going the other way in a separate deal. Chelsea reached an agreement to sell Maatsen for just over £35 million, with the Dutch defender joining Thiago Silva out the Stamford Bridge exit door.

The 22-year-old impressed on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season, helping them reach the Champions League final, but his excellent displays weren't enough to convince Chelsea to not sell for a decent fee.

Ian Maatsen's best games for Borussia Dortmund last season Match rating (WhoScored) Dortmund 3-0 Freiburg 8.61 Dortmund 4-0 Darmstadt 8.49 Union Berlin 0-2 Dortmund 8.43 FC Koln 0-4 Dortmund 7.72 Dortmund 3-1 FC Bochum 7.47

Alongside Maatsen, it is believed a fair few current members of Maresca's squad could be sacrificed over the coming weeks, as co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley look to balance the books and trim Chelsea's bloated team.

Armando Broja, Malang Sarr, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Lesley Ugochukwu, Marc Cucurella, Mykhailo Mudryk and Conor Gallagher are all players who could be sold by Chelsea this summer.

Ipswich Town have also opened talks to sign Omari Hutchinson this week, according to multiple reliable sources, while flop £325,000-a-week striker Romelu Lukaku is attracting serious interest from Serie A again.

The Belgian, who Chelsea signed in a £98 million deal from Inter Milan three years ago, has since spent time back at the Nerazzurri on loan. Lukaku also played under Jose Mourinho on another temporary spell at Roma, and it is now believed AC Milan want to strike yet another loan for the 31-year-old.

AC Milan set for new talks to sign Lukaku from Chelsea

La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed earlier this week that Lukaku gave his green light to join Milan, with Sky Italia sharing an update of their own on the matter. The broadcaster says Milan are set for new talks with Chelsea to sign Lukaku, and a meeting has been scheduled with his representatives to gauge the feasibility of a potential transfer.

The Rossoneri are pushing for a loan deal, but Chelsea are apparently demanding they pay a high portion of his wages. Lukaku has proved time and time again he can perform well in Italy, with Leonardo Bonucci branding him a "complete" striker.