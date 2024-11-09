With the January transfer window now fast approaching, Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with a number of possible targets. Among those rumoured to be interesting the Lilywhites are Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Larsson, Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu, and Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers.

Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler has also been recently linked with a move to North London. The 19-year-old playmaker enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at the Santiago Bernabeu last year, scoring six goals in just 12 games, before going on to star for Turkey at the summer's European Championships, helping them to an unlikely quarter-final run.

Guler has found minutes for Madrid hard to come by, however, since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe in the summer, and it is now believed Tottenham are prepared to offer the player a way out in January by way of a loan move. TNT Sports Commentator Ian Darke thinks Guler would be a "fantastic" signing for Ange Postecoglou.

"He’s a very good young player. He just can’t get in the Real Madrid side because they’ve got Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr. and Mbappe."

Reijnders next up on Spurs shopping list

Of all the players reportedly on the Spurs' radar, perhaps the most exciting is AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. The Dutchman has been one of Milan's most outstanding players since moving to the San Siro from AZ Alkmaar last summer. Most recently, he put in a Man of the Match display as Milan thumped Real Madrid 3-1 in the Champions League, scoring his side's third and final goal.

As a result of his good form, Reijnders has caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Real and Spurs.

Understandably, however, Milan are keen to hold on to the 26-year-old, and, according to Calcio Mercato, are already working on preventative measures to keep him at the club. The publication reported this week that Milan are working on offering Reijnders a contract renewal that would double his annual wages from €1.7 million to €3.5 million until 2030, amid interest from Spurs and others.

Calcio Mercato claim that Milan have already started talking with Tijjani's father, who is also his agent, and are confident that the deal will soon be finalised.

Rijkaard praise shows why the world is chasing Reijnders

After Reijnders' goalscoring display against Madrid, Milan and Netherlands legend Frank Rijkaard was full of praise for the midfielder.

“I hope Reijnders becomes one of the best midfielders in the world, I truly believe he’s on the right path. I really like his way of playing. He’s becoming more and more important for Milan as time goes by.

“He can cover all the roles in the middle of the pitch and he’s really generous too. He never stops running for the team and always gives everything his all. With the quality he has, he is really good at creating dangerous chances for his teammates and always starts the move well.”