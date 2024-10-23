As if their recent frustrations couldn't increase any further, Newcastle United could now lose one of Eddie Howe's best players with a European giant reportedly plotting a move to seal a dream deal.

Newcastle transfer news

Injuries quickly catching up to a Newcastle side who were not given nearly enough reinforcements during the summer transfer window always felt like the narrative that the Magpies' season would follow. And after four games without victory in the Premier League, that is very much the case.

Without the likes of Sven Botman, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier, Howe's side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion and extended their run without a goal from open play to 360 minutes in all competitions. With Chelsea in the Premier League and then the Carabao Cup up next too, things aren't set to get any easier for a squad already struggling to keep up with such a hectic schedule.

Now, recent reports suggest that those at St James' Park may yet suffer another blow away from the action. According to reports in Spain, AC Milan now want to hand Sandro Tonali a dream return in 2025 after sanctioning a move worth a reported £55m to Newcastle in 2023.

Newcastle have of course only just welcomed the return of Tonali after he missed the majority of last season through suspension. It would, therefore, be a major blow if he departed back to Milan as early as next year, given how the Magpies remained patient amid a start to life at St James' Park that was full of turbulence.

The concern from a Newcastle perspective should be that rejecting his boyhood club may well prove to be an impossible task for £120,000-a-week Tonali, who admitted himself leaving San Siro was the "toughest decision" of his life.

Newcastle must keep hold of "great" Tonali

Whilst Newcastle haven't exactly made the greatest transfer decisions in the last year, allowing Tonali to return to Milan not even two years after he arrived in Tyneside would be their worst decision of all. Should the Italian depart back to his boyhood club next summer, then he'd have spent the majority of his Newcastle career on the sidelines through suspension before bidding farewell in what should be seen as the worst-case scenario for the Magpies.

Howe, like many at St James' Park, should be desperate to keep Tonali. The Newcastle boss was full of praise for the Italian when he made his return against Nottingham Forest earlier this season, saying via Yahoo Sport: “I thought he did well fitness wise considering the lack of match action he’s had. I think he can be really pleased with the reception he got from the Newcastle supporters at the end.

“You could see the amount of Italian flags in the crowd, that embrace with the supporters. A lot of emotion coming out from Sandro’s side and, of course, from the supporters’ side back. That connection is so important for any player, and he will be hugely boosted by that. But a great day for him, a great return and a positive result.”