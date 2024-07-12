Rangers are ready to part ways with another member of their squad this summer as they look to build a squad capable of going one better this season, it has emerged.

All change since heartbreak

Domestic dominance seemed within the grasp of Philippe Clement and co, but it was Glasgow rivals Celtic that pipped them to the post in both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup last season, leaving Rangers as runners up on both occasions.

Since then, there has already been major change at Ibrox. Experienced pair John Lundstram and Borna Barisic have both left the club at the expiry of their contract and opted to move to Turkish side Trabzonspor, while Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe and veteran shot-stopper Jon McLaughlin all remain without a club after their time in Glasgow came to an end.

Rangers departures summer 2024 John Lundstram Free Borna Barisic Free Kemar Roofe Free Robby McCrorie Unknown Kieran Wright Loan Jon McLaughlin Free

Meanwhile, a loan move for Mohamed Diomande from Danish side Nordsjaelland has been made permanent and the club have also signed Brazilian defender Jefte and Hamza Igamane, with all three 22 and under and set to bring fresh blood to Ibrox.

There have also been free transfers made, with Connor Barron arriving from Aberdeen, Clinton Nsiala from AC Milan and Liam Kelly from Motherwell, as Clement looks to shape his squad for the upcoming campaign. And that squad transformation is set to see a once-promising defender leave the club too it seems.

Rangers youngster "expected" to leave

That comes in the form of boyhood Rangers full back Adam Devine. The versatile defender was sent on loan to Motherwell for the second half of the season after failing to see a minute of action in the first part of the campaign under Clement.

In fact, he has made just 11 appearances for Rangers, with eight of those coming under Michael Beale, who was full of praise for the youngster.

“Delighted with Adam, it’s obvious he was playing on his weak side,” said Beale after beating Hibs in his first game in charge [Rangers].

“He was targeted from goal kicks, for a young boy he did fantastic. This season, he was supposed to be back-up to Tavernier and push him – like Patterson did.

“We’ve got high hopes for him and that wasn’t easy tonight, I asked him to play higher up the pitch; more energy. For everyone watching, he is a young Scottish boy we can be proud of. Early days but for tonight, well played son.”

But the defender has not been a part of Clement's plans, and was left out of the group taken to the Netherlands as part of their pre-season preparations, a fact which Rangers reporter Derek Clark believes signals the end of his time at the club,

“Adam Devine, not going with the first team squad over to the Netherlands, he was part of the B Team that beat Blackpool the other day", he explained on the Rangers Review Morning Briefing.

“I think basically tells you everything you need to know, I would expect Adam Devine to move on this summer and I would wish him well wherever he goes if that is the case.”

Devine still has 12 months left to run on his £2.5k per week deal at Ibrox, but with new defenders having been added to the squad already this summer, his future looks almost certain to lie away from his boyhood club.