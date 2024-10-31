In hope of getting one over on their surprise title rivals and advancing into the Scottish League Cup final, Celtic could now receive as many as three injury boosts against Aberdeen.

Celtic injury news

The Bhoys were forced to square off against Dundee with a number of problems within their squad but eased to victory once again nonetheless, courtesy of goals just seven minutes apart from Arne Engels and Alistair Johnston from the bench. Sealing all three points, Celtic have now dropped just two points from their opening 10 Scottish Premiership games and sit nine points clear of Old Firm rivals Rangers but level on points with the impressive Aberdeen.

Up next the Scottish champions once again do battle against their closest title rivals, this time squaring off in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, in which Celtic could welcome the returns of Callum McGregor, Nicolas Kuhn and another major boost in pursuit of the final.

As confirmed by Rodgers, Adam Idah could make his return vs Aberdeen alongside both McGregor and Kuhn this weekend after all three stars missed Celtic's victory over Dundee in midweek.

The Celtic boss told reporters as relayed by the Irish Examiner: "All three will be fine. Nicolas Kuhn had a sore hip after the game at the weekend. But he trained earlier, so that was good. Callum as well, and Adam also. We'll see their reaction. Hopefully, it will be all right.

"I think he's got away with one there, Adam. He's still a bit sore, a bit swollen, but the medical team tell me he's done a bit of work. So, hopefully no reaction to it."

Rodgers heaps praise on "strong" Idah

Idah always looked unlikely to reach his full potential at Norwich City, despite breaking through the academy. And after a successful loan move in Scotland, a permanent move to Celtic instantly seemed on the cards. Since the switch, the Irishman has gradually shown signs of becoming the player many tipped him to become when he first emerged, scoring five goals in 13 games for the Bhoys.

Having avoided a serious injury concern, Idah will now be hoping to make his return in one of Celtic's biggest games of the season so far before earning yet more praise from Rodgers.

The former Liverpool manager told STV after Idah scored the winning goal in the Scottish Cup final last season: "I knew what I was getting because I’d seen him in the Premier League at 18. He has all the attributes. He’s fast, dynamic, strong and I felt with better positioning he’d get goals.

“What he’s done since coming in is show that he’s a goalscorer. He gets different types of goals. He has great movement in the box and he deals with pressure moments.

"Today, he was like a real number nine sniffing in and around the box. He’s been absolutely immense for us and he’s clearly someone I’d like to do something with."