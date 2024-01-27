Often, managers decide to rest a number of their first-teamers when the FA Cup comes around to put full concentration just on the league.

In Norwich City's case, potentially dropping a whole host of reliable faces could backfire massively on Sunday when facing off against the unbelievable might of Liverpool away at Anfield.

Losing 1-0 to Leeds United last time out in Championship action could see David Wagner tweak with his line-up slightly, but wholesale changes may just play into the hands of Jurgen Klopp's confident Reds on their own patch.

With that in mind, here is what Norwich's potential line-up could look like for the visit to Anfield with four changes on the cards...

GK - George Long

Wagner has started back-up goalkeeper George Long in both of his side's FA Cup games this season, and he'll start again on Sunday even with the monumental task of overcoming Liverpool on the agenda owing to the German manager's post-match comments on Friday.

Long will just have to go into the game seeing it as any other contest, not letting the big occasion get the better of him.

During the Bristol Rovers 3-1 replay win last time out in the competition, the former Millwall shot-stopper did perform well but the prospect of Liverpool will still be frightening.

RB - Jack Stacey

Jack Stacey will more than likely keep his spot in the starting XI away from Long starting, the Canaries number three trying his best all last game to nullify Leeds explosively venturing forward.

Registering four tackles in the narrow defeat, alongside winning five duels, Wagner may want his former AFC Bournemouth man to be even more firm and strong coming up against Klopp's Reds.

CB - Shane Duffy

Shane Duffy's experienced head could be key in the Norwich back four if the Norfolk-based club stand any chance of pulling off an unthinkable Cup upset, the Canaries centre-back is now 32 years of age and once a Premier League regular for Brighton.

The Irish colossus had shone during Norwich's recent upturn form before a demoralising defeat to Leeds, winning 100% of his duels as Wagner's men won 2-1 away at Hull City in mid-January.

Similarly to Stacey, the German manager will just want a resilient and dogged display from his dependable veteran to ensure Norwich are not embarrassed come full-time.

CB - Ben Gibson

Ben Gibson is also another seasoned defender Wagner has at his disposal, the 31-year-old formerly on the books of Middlesbrough and Burnley before relocating to Carrow Road.

Norwich's number six was coincidentally present when the Canaries last faced off away at Anfield in the FA Cup during the 2021-22 campaign, only losing possession six times that day as Norwich came away from the contest with their heads held high in a slim 2-1 defeat.

Gibson will hope Norwich can perform as valiantly this time around, potentially contributing to a shock.

LB - Sam McCallum

The first change to the Canaries starting line-up could see Sam McCallum come in for Dimitris Giannoulis, the Greek left-back below-par versus Leeds last game.

Norwich's number 30 would only win six of his 14 duels in the defeat, on top of losing possession 13 times.

On the contrary, his potential replacement in McCallum stood out in Norwich's FA Cup replay win over Bristol Rovers recently and has been knocking on the door for more first-team starts. Could he be rewarded with a spot in the starting eleven tomorrow?

CM - Marcelino Nunez

With Gabriel Sara pushed forward to excel in a number ten spot, his fellow South American midfielder Marcelino Nunez has also revelled at the opportunity to play in a deeper position.

Against Leeds, despite obviously being on the losing team, Nunez was solid throughout for Norwich - leaving the field of play with a 92% pass accuracy next to his name.

Even with Jacob Lungi Sørensen starting the last Cup game versus Bristol Rovers in a holding role, Wagner will want players he can rely upon for a job facing the Premier League Reds and Nunez ticks that box.

CM - Kenny McLean

Likewise, Kenny McLean has been a steady presence all season long for Norwich even when results have been topsy-turvy.

The Scotsman's importance to how Norwich play was clear for all to see in a recent 2-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion, a constant orchestrator of attacking moves from deep with three key passes registered.

One of those key passes allowed Norwich to score the opening goal as his through ball to Josh Sargent resulted in the USA international finding the back of the net.

Wagner will want McLean's calming influence to come to the forefront again at Anfield, taking the pressure off his teammates by spraying the ball around the pitch with ease and not letting the big occasion get the better of him.

RM - Christian Fassnacht

With first-team star Jonathan Rowe ruled out of this clash on Friday by Wagner - Rowe suffering with a hand injury - Christian Fassnacht could well be drafted in to replace the absent 20-year-old.

The Swiss midfielder has been bright in patches this season for Norwich, helping himself to a goal against Hull as a late-impact substitute this month, with Wagner hoping his experienced number 16 coming in can make the gaping hole left behind by Rowe feel less apparent at Anfield.

CAM - Gabriel Sara

Unshackled from playing as an anchor against Leeds, Gabriel Sara's encouraging display in the number ten role at Elland Road means he'll most likely start here again tomorrow.

Scoring three times from five games playing in an attacking midfield spot this season, Sara did draw a blank against Leeds but was lively in patches still with two key passes managed and two successful dribbles pulled off.

If Sara is on-song lining up alongside Rowe, Liverpool could still have their work cut out even as favourites.

LM - Borja Sainz

Pushing his way into the first-team ranks recently, Borja Sainz did have a quiet game in truth against Leeds.

Substituted off just shy of the hour mark after only accumulating 26 touches of the ball, the Spanish winger also failed to test Illan Meslier's goal once with zero shots managed.

Yet, Sainz has starred in Cup competitions before this campaign and so should get the nod to start against Liverpool - scoring Norwich's only goal of the game in a 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the EFL Cup back in September.

Moreover, his displays in the Championship before the loss against Leeds showed signs of promise with a 100% successful dribble managed against West Brom last time out at Carrow Road.

ST - Adam Idah

The final change to the starting eleven could well see Josh Sargent dropped for Adam Idah, with Sargent just returning back from a long-term injury layover.

Therefore, playing two games so close to one another might come too soon for a striker once described as "unbelievably bright" by former Norwich boss Daniel Farke.

Wagner aso confirmed in his post-match press conference before the trip to the Reds that Sargent would be missing, making it obvious for Idah to come in.

Idah should fill in competently, the Norwich academy product turned first-teamer bagging a goal last time out in the FA Cup versus Bristol Rovers.

Facing off against Liverpool is a whole different kettle of fish for the Republic of Ireland international arguably, but he could well be a hero at Anfield if selected regardless.