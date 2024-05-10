An "incredible" player is believed to be "very keen" on signing for Celtic in the summer transfer window, with transfer talks now being prepared for an imminent move.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops will want another strong summer when it comes to new signings, with Brendan Rodgers well aware that Rangers are posing more of a threat under Philippe Clement even if the Hoops pip them to the title.

One player who will definitely need replacing at the end of the season is Joe Hart, who has decided to bring an end to his long and illustrious career. A new target to be his successor is reportedly Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, who has been on loan at Exeter City this season, starting 45 matches in League One and winning two Man of the Match awards.

He is far from Celtic's only target between the sticks, however, with Liverpool stopper Caoimhin Kelleher a more high-profile option. The Irishman is always going to play second fiddle to Alisson when the Brazilian is fit, and he may feel that this summer is the right time to be a No.1 elsewhere.

It is also important to retain the services of the most influential players at the club, and star midfielder Matt O'Riley has been linked with a move to Serie A champions Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Adam Idah is only on loan at Parkhead currently, and there is no guarantee that he will extend his stay yet.

Celtic plotting imminent Idah talks

According to a fresh report from Football Insider, Idah is however "very keen" on joining Celtic on a permanent basis at the end of the season, with "all parties keen to make the deal happen over the coming weeks".

The 23-year-old is currently on loan from Norwich City, but he appears to see his future with the Hoops, having shone there to date, scoring seven goals in just 12 appearances in the Scottish Premiership. The Canaries want £5m for the services of the striker, and negotiations will now take place.

Celtic signing Idah permanently this summer is a no brainer for them, considering the impact he has made, as highlighted by his aforementioned goalscoring statistics in a short space of time. Rodgers is a big fan, too, waxing lyrical over him upon his arrival earlier this year: "Adam, I’m really excited about having seen him play and now seeing him for a few days, working with him and speaking with him.

"The ability he has is incredible, really; he has every tool that you want to play at the highest level. He’s obviously doing that internationally, and it’s been a wee bit hit-and-miss for him at Norwich."

Idah has proven his big-game mentality by scoring away to Rangers last month, and it would be just like him to have a major influence on proceedings against Celtic's rivals when the pair face off at Parkhead on Saturday lunchtime.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Idah didn't stay with the Hoops beyond the summer, with all parties seemingly keen on the move coming to fruition.