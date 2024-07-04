Leeds United have rejected another transfer offer for a senior player shortly after turning down a bid for Georginio Rutter.

Leeds’ summer business so far

The Whites are preparing for another season in the Championship and their summer transfer business has now started. Unfortunately, the club sold Archie Gray to Tottenham earlier in the week, with the teenage midfielder having a release clause triggered after Leeds failed to win promotion.

Spurs paid £40m to sign Gray, whereas the club managed to bring back Joe Rodon to Elland Road in a permanent £10m transfer.

Explaining the decision to sell Gray to supporters, Leeds said: “Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a homegrown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations. Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart.”

It looks as if Leeds are now in a stronger position financially when it comes to PSR after making pure profit on their academy star, something which has allowed them to turn down a £30m offer from Brighton for Rutter in recent days.

The Seagulls tested their luck after also holding talks over a move for Crysencio Summerville last month, and alongside Rutter, Leeds and the 49ers Enterprises have also received and replied to another transfer offer.

Leeds reject Diego Llorente offer

According to reliable BBC reporter Adam Pope, Leeds have turned down a bid from Real Betis for defender Diego Llorente. The La Liga side have already signed midfielder Marc Roca on a permanent deal from Leeds and have now turned their attention to the Spanish defender.

Pope also added: “Reports in Spain say negotiations continue & suggest offer from Betis was similar to Roca (€4.5m) but Leeds will want more to recover some of the €20m paid for Llorente.”

Llorente joined Leeds back in 2020 from Real Sociedad and has made 59 appearances for the club in all competitions. The £57,000-a-week defender joined Roma on loan midway through the 2022/23 season and again spent last season with the Italian giants.

There have been rumours Roma also want to sign the 30-year-old on a permanent transfer, so if multiple clubs are keen on his services, then perhaps can recoup a chunk into the £18m they paid for him four years ago, making this one to watch.