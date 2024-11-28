Leeds United fans have been handed an injury update on one of their players as they look to continue their promotion push under Daniel Farke.

Leeds move back to top of the Championship after 3-0 win vs Luton

A comfortable 3-0 win over freshly-relegated Luton Town moved the whites back to the top of the Championship, ahead of Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United on goal difference at the summit.

An early scissor-kick from Sam Byram, just his 13th career league goal, set the tone before Joel Piroe added a second on the stroke of half-time and Dan James completed the win 10 minutes from time to pick up a valuable three points for the Elland Road side.

The win, Leeds' fourth in their last five games, continued their early promotion push but manager Farke was still keen to stress that his side could improve further yet.

"To show such a dominant performance, to create many chances, to score three goals and score more or less in the perfect moments, I'm pretty happy with our performance.

"At the moment we're showing great consistency in performances and also results, but efficiency to convert the chances - we've had this problem also in one or two away games where we haven't come home with three points.

"And although we were that dominant we allowed them a few chances. Three or four times, Illan (Meslier) had to be there switched on and Pascal (Struijk) was also there with a great clearance so there's always something to improve. But I don't want to be too critical because it was very close to a big performance."

However, there was one moment that put a dampener on the occasion.

That moment came in the second half as Byram, who opened the scoring in astonishing fashion, was forced off through what appeared to be a hamstring injury. The fullback was replaced just before the hour mark by Max Wober, and an update has now been provided on his fitness.

As per journalist Adam Pope, who relayed Elland Road comments from Farke post Luton, the defender was bought off as a "precaution" and "hopefully will be ok for Saturday", when Leeds face playoff chasing Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Sam Byram's 24/25 campaign Appearances 14 Starts 5 Goals 1 Yellow Cards 2

Since then, Pope has relayed a further update on Byram from Farke's pre-Blackburn press conference, with the manager saying: “Had a scan. We’re waiting for results. Late call tomorrow if he travels. We have to wait and be patient.”

Byram has stepped into the void in recent weeks after Junior Firpo's suspension, and was dubbed "superb" by fan site The Leeds Press on X, who said that "players like Sam Byram get you promoted".

With Firpo's suspension now over, Bryam's injury has come at a good time for Leeds, with the defender no longer the only option at fullback should Farke want to take a cautious approach with his recovery.

Elsewhere, Manor Solomon is also expected to be "fine" despite the Israel forward holding his left leg during the game, which could leave Farke with an almost full-strength squad to choose from for the trip to Lancashire.