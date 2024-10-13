A twist has emerged regarding Leeds United's pursuit of free agent Cheikhou Kouyate, according to a fresh update from journalist Adam Pope.

Reports say Leeds agree Kouyate deal

We may be in between the summer and January transfer windows currently, but that doesn't mean a big Whites rumour isn't doing the rounds.

According to recent claims, Leeds had agreed a deal to sign free agent Kouyate, who was most recently at Nottingham Forest, prior to leaving the Premier League side at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old is said to have completed a medical at the Championship club, coming in and adding a huge amount of experience and quality in the middle of the park just when needed.

While it has looked as though Kouyate is on the verge of ending his stint as a free agent and becoming a Leeds player, bolstering their promotion push in the process, a new update has offered a twist on the matter.

Twist emerges regarding Kouyate to Leeds

Taking to X on Saturday, Pope claimed that Kouyate's move to Leeds is still in the balance, suggesting that things aren't quite as far along as they first appeared of a deal being agreed.

This may frustrate Leeds supporters, considering it looked as though a deal for Kouyate had been agreed and Daniel Farke had acquired the services of a proven top-level footballer.

Last year, Steve Cooper heaped praise on the veteran midfielder during their time together at Forest, saying of him: "He’s in contention to start. Cheikhou has great experience in the Premier League and he’s a big voice in the dressing room. He’s a fantastic character, a great guy, very happy, but very committed as well. He’s a real man’s man in terms of leadership."

With Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu both out with relatively long-term injuries for Leeds currently, it is paramount that they bring in a midfielder who can help fill the void in front of the defence to rival Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell. The injured pair are both key men and failing to replace them could have a hugely detrimental impact on their promotion hopes.

Granted, Kouyate is now arguably past the absolute peak of his powers, considering he is 34 years of age, but there is no reason why he can't still do a good job in the Championship, having been playing Premier League football earlier this year.

He has made 291 appearances in the top flight, which says so much about his quality and consistently, while 92 caps for Senegal is also eye-catching, showing that he has been a vital player for his country over many years. Hopefully, a deal will be struck with Leeds, even if it is only on a short-term basis.