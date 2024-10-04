As if Crystal Palace's task of defeating Arne Slot's table-topping Liverpool side wasn't difficult enough, one of Oliver Glasner's key men is now a serious doubt to feature in the Eagles' latest blow.

Crystal Palace injury news

Already without the likes of Matheus Franca and Cheick Doucoure this weekend and beyond, the last thing that Crystal Palace needed was another injury blow. The South London side square off against Liverpool in pursuit of their first Premier League victory of the season, of course, after suffering defeat against fellow strugglers Everton last time out.

It's been a miserable run and one that Glasner must turn around in swift fashion if he is to return the faith that Palace showed in him by reinvesting the Michael Olise money into the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Maxence Lacroix. That said, injuries have far from helped the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss, who has suffered yet another blow ahead of the Liverpool game.

As confirmed by Glasner and relayed by Ed Aarons, Adam Wharton is now likely to miss the Liverpool game after suffering a groin injury. The Palace manager even revealed that the Eagles are currently in talks with England over pulling their midfielder out of U21s duty in the October international break.

One of the main men behind Palace's impressive form when Glasner first arrived last season, which included a 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, there's no doubt that Wharton will be quite the miss.

"Wise" Wharton a big miss for Crystal Palace

Whilst his inability to replicate last season's form has played a part in Palace's struggles so far this season, Wharton arguably holds the key to unlocking Premier League victory at last for the Eagles. On form, the £35k-per-week star helped them to a win at Anfield and progression away from the relegation zone to eventually compete nearer the top-half once again. So, get him back to that form, and Glasner's side should excel once again.

Those at Selhurst Park are well aware of the midfielder's quality too, with teammate Eberechi Eze saying via BBC Sport last season: "Playing with him at Palace, I've got used to seeing the way he plays and understanding him. He's very calm, composed, and a joy to play with.

"For someone so young, he's very mature and very wise. When you speak to him, it feels like you're speaking to someone older than you, that's the type of person he is. He's an incredible player."

The hope will now be that, if he misses the Liverpool game, then Wharton will skip England duty and complete a swift return to action after the international break for Crystal Palace.