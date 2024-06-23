Scotland ensured their Euro 2024 campaign is still alive after securing a draw against Switzerland in their second group match of the competition.

Truth be told, they should have gone for the jugular during the final 20 minutes, rather than play it safe and take the point which keeps them alive.

Now, Steve Clarke’s men have to beat Hungary on Sunday evening to finish on four points, which should be enough to be one of the four best third-place nations.

The performance was like night and day compared to the 5-1 hammering against Germany on the opening night, as Clarke brought the likes of Billy Gilmour into the starting XI.

Grant Hanley struck the post towards the end of the game on Wednesday in Cologne and now all eyes turn to Sunday.

The manager could make a few changes ahead of the must-win clash, and here's how they could line up...

1 GK – Angus Gunn

After conceding five against the Germans last Friday, Gunn retained his place in the starting visit for the midweek clash and delivered a more confident display.

He may have conceded again, yet you doubt anyone would have saved Xherdan Shaqiri’s wonder strike which gave the Swiss a point.

The Norwich City goalkeeper made two tremendous saves to keep the country in with a chance of reaching the last 16, and he could be crucial against the Hungarians.

2 RB – Ross McCrorie

Anthony Ralston was deployed as a right-wing back on Wednesday evening and his misplaced pass enabled Shaqiri to score the leveller on the night.

Throughout the game, the Celtic defender completed just 57% of his attempted passes, delivered only two accurate crosses and lost possession a staggering 17 times, which means he should be dropped from the starting XI.

Kieran Tierney was stretched off and will miss the final group game, which could give Clarke a licence to unleash McCrorie from the start.

He played his entire club season at right-back for Bristol City last term, and it is clear a change is needed in the problematic position.

3 CB – Scott McKenna

The defender came on for the injured Tierney midway through the first half against the Swiss, but he should be starting the match tonight.

The 6 foot 2 titan looked composed when he came on and could offer Clarke something different at the heart of the defence, especially as Ryan Porteous is still suspended.

Keeping a clean sheet will make Scotland’s job all that much easier against Hungary.

4 CB - Grant Hanley

Hanley is the most experienced centre-back in the squad with 51 caps for his country since 2011 and this will be required in the must-win clash this evening.

The centre-back came so close to securing a much-needed win when his header rattled off the post during the final quarter of the game on Wednesday, a mere two inches from glory.

A defensive duo consisting of him and McKenna should be what Clarke goes for against the Hungarians.

5 LB – Andy Robertson

The captain enjoyed a better game in midweek. Not only did he make three key passes, but the Liverpool star also delivered four accurate crosses, won three of his five duels and created a big chance.

More of the same against Hungary, please skipper.

6 CM – Callum McGregor

The Celtic captain also enjoyed a greater display compared to the Germany match. Indeed, operating in the centre of the midfield, McGregor not only assisted Scott McTominay’s opener, but he also finished the match with a 94% pass success rate and made two key passes.

Goals will be needed against Hungary. Can McGregor help set up another one or two more efforts which could see Scotland through to the knockout stage?

7 CM – Billy Gilmour

A surprise omission from the starting XI against Germany last week, Gilmour showed exactly what he can offer Clarke during the draw against Switzerland.

The midfielder won three of his four contested duels, lost possession only eight times, took 51 touches and completed 33 of his 39 passes during the match before being replaced by Kenny McLean.

He could give Scotland that something extra tonight if slotted into the heart of the midfield, and he must take inspiration from his recent impressive showing.

8 CM – Ryan Christie

While he may have started in a more advanced role earlier in the tournament, Christie featured slightly deeper for Bournemouth during the 2023/24 campaign, which saw him score once and register five assists in all competitions.

Dropping the former Aberdeen gem into a withdrawn role could allow Clarke the licence to unleash both McTominay and John McGinn as attacking midfielders.

9 AM – John McGinn

The Aston Villa star has scored 18 goals in 68 international matches for Scotland, just 12 shy of the all-time record held by Denis Law and Kenny Dalgleish.

A goal against Hungary would be the ideal chance to move to 19 efforts for his country.

10 AM – Scott McTominay

In 14 appearances for his country since the start of 2023, McTominay has scored eight goals, a sublime return for a midfielder.

His seven goals in the Euro 2024 qualifiers meant he finished joint-fourth in the standings, just three goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

His goal against Switzerland means Clarke must push him into a more advanced role just behind the striker, especially as his confidence will be high after becoming just the second male player to score for Scotland in a major international tournament this century.

Should he find the back of the net again this evening, McTominay’s standing among the tartan army will reach unprecedented levels, no doubt about it.

11 ST – Lawrence Shankland

The Hearts frontman scored 31 goals in 47 games last season, yet he has been restricted to just two brief appearances off the bench in Germany thus far.

Che Adams offers plenty of qualities, but during his two starts at Euro 2024, the Southampton centre-forward has averaged just 0.5 shots on target per game while also missing a big chance.

Perhaps it is time for a change, especially as goals are going to be required in order to claim the three points that should move the nation into the last 16.

It might be a bold decision, but Clarke has to gamble on something, otherwise Scotland will be heading home early yet again from a major competition.

Predicted Scotland XI to play Hungary (4-3-2-1) – GK – Gunn; RB – McCrorie, CB – McKenna, CB – Hanley, LB – Robertson; CM – Gilmour, CM – McGregor, CM – Christie; AM – McGinn, AM – McTominay; ST - Shankland.