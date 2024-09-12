Without a CEO since James Bisgrove swapped Ibrox for Saudi Arabia and Al-Qadsiah four months ago, Glasgow Rangers have now reportedly been offered the services of an experienced option who previously worked in both England and Wales.

Rangers still looking to replace Bisgrove

The Gers looked to have finally found their replacement for Bisgrove in St Mirren vice-chairman Jim Gillespie before he suddenly pulled out of the move to leave Rangers back to square one once again.

Their off-pitch fortunes have far from helped things on the pitch, with Philippe Clement's side making a stuttered start to the season which included an all too comfortable 3-0 defeat against Old Firm rivals Celtic. As the gulf in class between the two sides potentially begins to grow on the pitch, those at Ibrox must ensure that they find a way to close the gap away from the action, at the very least.

In a summer that saw plenty of inexperienced players arrive as part of Clement's project, the Gers may now be best served turning towards experience when it comes to replacing Bisgrove, which may yet see Adrian Bevington emerge as an option.

Bevington told Go Radio last week that he's open to becoming Rangers' next CEO, claiming that he's "made no secret" of his interest in one day working in Scotland.

Relayed by The Scottish Sun, Bevington said: "Look, Scottish football I have made no secret over the many years that I would at some point in my career always be interested in working in Scotland.

"I think it is an incredibly passionate football country and I've got a great deal of respect for the game there because of the fan base. You have got so much to build on there.

"Rangers football club should be able to attract someone who has that stature and the ability to lead from the front but also have a real good understanding of how the industry works and a great network of contacts and relationships with people right throughout the game in Scotland but also at UEFA, the European Club Association.

"There are people within Celtic who have some of those relationships already and Rangers should be expecting similar."

The Scottish Sun have now added that the highly experienced 53-year-old 'would welcome an approach from Rangers chairman John Bennett to discuss the vital Ibrox role.'

Rangers need swift CEO solution

The more that Rangers fail to match Celtic on the pitch, the more the finger will be pointed the way of those away from the action when it comes to handing out blame. And if those at Ibrox do not find a replacement for Bisgrove sooner rather than later, then that blame would be aimed fairly accurately.

Clement's side cannot be expected to go toe-to-toe with their Old Firm rivals if those higher than them cannot find adequate replacements within the structure of the club.

After failing to welcome Gillespie, turning to Bevington wouldn't be a bad idea either. The 53-year-old has plenty of experience, having enjoyed roles at England, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, and could now put that experience to its best use at Rangers. Considering that he's open to the role too, Bevington may be one to watch.