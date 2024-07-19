Manchester United have been offered a golden chance to sign a new midfielder this summer after it emerged that he now dreams of playing for the Red Devils.

United undergoing midfield change

Erik ten Hag's side is going to look very different come the first game of the new Premier League season, with two new faces already on board. The Red Devils have already confirmed moves for attacker Joshua Zirkzee and highly rated centre-back Leny Yoro, who they outfought both Liverpool and Real Madrid for.

The duo replace out of contract pair Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane in the United squad, and are likely to offer significant upgrades on the pair both in terms of availability and performances.

PL Appearances across the last two seasons Anthony Martial Raphael Varane 2022-23 21 24 2023-24 13 22 % of minutes played 21% 48%

Now, attention is set to turn to midfield, with Casemiro having struggled in the back end of the 2023/24 season and Kobbie Mainoo still a raw talent, albeit one that belies his age.

It remains unclear whether Casemiro will even be at the club come the transfer deadline, with the midfielder having been urged to leave after one particularly tough outing against Crystal Palace at the back end of last season.

“I think Casemiro should know tonight that he should only have another three games left at the top level. The next two league games and the cup final, then he should be thinking, I need to go to the MLS or Saudi", ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports after the 4-0 loss.

"This has to stop because we are watching one of the greats of the modern time. I always remember the saying 'leave the football before the football leaves you'. The football has left him. At this top level, he needs to call it a day at this level and move."

The club have also lost Sofyan Amrabat, whose loan spell from Fiorentina came to an end at the end of the season. But they have now been offered the chance to sign a free agent to help bolster their ranks.

Rabiot wants to join United

That comes in the shape of free agent Adrien Rabiot. Juventus confirmed the departure of the 29-year-old earlier this week after his contract with the Old Lady ran out, with the two parties unable to agree fresh terms to keep him in Turin.

It has left him looking for a new club, and his performances in EURO 2024 with France are likely to have caught the eye, with Rabiot starting every game that he was available for despite France disappointing as a collective.

He has drawn high praise during his time with Juve too, none more so than from midfield icon Andrea Pirlo.

"He is a complete player, I have rarely seen someone so strong both physically and technically," Pirlo told Sky Sports after one particular Juventus outing. "He doesn't even know the potential for improvement he can have, and we work on the mental side of things to make him understand that he is a champion. He is improving game after game."

Now free to pick his next club, it has been claimed by FIFA journalist Abdellah Boulma that "his dream" this summer is Manchester United, a club he failed to agree terms with two years ago Could he be the sort of experienced hand United need in their ranks alongside Kobbie Mainoo?