Ipswich Town are leading the race for yet another talent as they look to continue their lavish spending this summer in the final days of the transfer window.

Ipswich Town's busy summer continues

Kieran McKenna's side fell to a Premier League opening day defeat to Liverpool but showed glimpses of promise and are still waiting on a whole host of new faces to make their mark at Portman Road.

Jens Cajuste watched on from the stands before signing a deal to join the club on loan from Napoli, while fellow loanee Kalvin Phillips was on the substitutes bench for the defeat.

Two more new signings, Sammie Szmodics and Ben Johnson, were introduced for their debuts in the second half and business is not set to stop there.

Ipswich Town's summer business so far (via Transfermarkt) Player Fee Omari Hutchinson €23.5m Jacob Greaves €21.5m Liam Delap €17.85 Sammie Szmodics €10.6m Arijanet Muric €9.55m Ben Johnson Free Connor Townsend €590k Jens Cajuste Loan Kalvin Phillips Loan

The Tractor Boys have agreed a deal to sign Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea, in a deal that includes an obligation to buy the Albanian for £30m at the end of the season should they avoid relegation back to the Championship, a feat that none of last season's promoted clubs achieved.

Meanwhile, they are also keen on signing Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, who has attracted attention from clubs across England's top two divisions. Ipswich are understood to have submitted an offer worth £15m plus future add-ons to sign the ex-Tottenham winger in a move that would take their summer spending north of £80m.

And there is still more to come.

Ipswich Town in advanced talks Championship defender

Now, it has been claimed that Ipswich Town are leading the race to sign Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic as they look to bolster their backline.

Despite starting the season with the Blades, it is expected that the Bosnian will depart Bramall Lane, with Ahmedhodzic having just two years left to run on his £30,000-a-week deal at Bramall Lane, and no shortage of interest.

Thought to be valued at £20m earlier in the summer, Wolves are also in the mix and were reportedly readying a bid for his services. However, Football Insider now suggest that Ipswich are in "advanced talks" to sign the centre-back, with the newly promoted side having moved ahead of Wolves in the race for his signature and are leading the race.

Ahmedhodzic came in for plenty of praise during his first stint in the Championship, where he helped the Blades get promoted to the top flight. He was so good, in fact, that pundit Alan Shearer tipped him to move if the Blades were not in the Premier League.

“If Sheffield United are not playing in the Premier League next season, then I think this guy will be. I think he’s that good”, he explained. "I think he’s a really good talent and I go back to my point, he will be playing in the Premier League next season I’ve no doubt."

Now, after being a stalwart at the back for Sheffield United in their single season in the top flight, he could be set for an immediate return.