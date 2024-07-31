West Ham United are thought to be in advanced talks to complete their fourth signing of the window, with a £20m "monster" saying "yes" to the Irons.

Defenders wanted at West Ham

So far this summer, technical director Tim Steidten has made three new signings, with the most expensive and most recent being Wolves centre-back Max Kilman. Julen Lopetegui worked with Kilman at Molineux and the 27-year-old is excited at the prospect of playing under the Spaniard once again after penning a seven-year contract at the London Stadium.

“I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves – he’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.

“West Ham is a massive Club and I feel this is the natural next step forward in my career. Playing in front of a passionate fan-base, with 62,500 supporters packing out London Stadium every other week, is something I am incredibly excited about.

“Having spoken at length to both Julen and Tim [Steidten], I was hugely encouraged about the ambition of the Club and their plans for the future. They want to make a big noise here at West Ham and as a new player coming in, that’s an incredible thing to hear.”

Alongside Kilman, though, more defensive additions are wanted ahead of the upcoming campaign, however, deals for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters and AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori are both thought to be off.

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is another move that looks set to fall through despite a deal being agreed, with the player wanting to join Juventus instead. Alongside the trio, Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui also won’t be heading to the London Stadium, with a move off and West Ham focusing instead on Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It looks as if a deal for the United right-back is showing promise, going on the latest update.

West Ham in advanced Wan-Bissaka talks

According to Football Insider, West Ham are in advanced talks with Man Utd over a deal to sign Wan-Bissaka that could be worth up to £20m.

The 26-year-old has said “yes” in principle to joining West Ham and the Irons are close to reaching an agreement. The Red Devils signed Wan-Bissaka for £50m back in 2019 from Crystal Palace, but selling him to West Ham will allow them to accelerate their interest in former Hammers target Mazraoui.

Should a deal go through, Wan-Bissaka could join Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug at the club, with a deal for the German thought to be advancing.

Wan-Bissaka has been regarded as "a real monster in defence" by the likes of football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and by the looks of things, Lopetegui could soon be looking to get the best out of him at the London Stadium.