West Ham United are in advanced talks to sign a £15m "monster" who has been praised by Jamie Carragher in the past.

West Ham want more signings in defence and attack

The Irons and technical director Tim Steidten have already completed three summer signings, with teenage winger Luis Guilherme arriving from Palmeiras, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham joining on a free transfer after his contract expired at Sheffield United and Max Kilman the most expensive of the three, coming in for £40m from Wolves.

It doesn’t look as if the trio will be the only new arrivals, though, with Steidten living up to his promise of a busy summer window earlier in the month, saying at Lopetegui’s first press conference as West Ham boss: “I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially. We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

After Guilherme, Foderingham and Kilman, West Ham appear to be eyeing more signings at the back and in attack. Recent claims have suggested that West Ham have agreed a loan with an option-to-buy deal for defender Jean-Clair Todibo, however, the Frenchman has his heart set on a move to Juventus instead.

In the final third, a £25m offer has been submitted for Alexander Sorloth, whereas the club are reportedly closing in on signing Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, who has said yes to the Irons after the club tabled a long-term London Stadium contract.

Alongside another winger and centre-back, a new right-back is seemingly required after Ben Johnson left for Ipswich Town, leaving Vladimir Coufal as the only senior option available to Julen Lopetegui.

Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been heavily backed to become the new first-choice right-back at the London Stadium, with an enquiry made earlier this month. Now, a new update has emerged, and it is a positive one for Irons supporters wanting to see the Englishman in a Hammers shirt.

West Ham in advanced talks to sign Wan-Bissaka

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Wan-Bissaka, with conversations at the final stages. The Red Devils want £15m for the full-back, who is open to making the move to the Hammers, although personal terms are yet to be agreed.

The £15m asking price isn’t a problem for the Irons and with a green light from the player and talks advanced, a move could gather pace relatively quickly.

Should West Ham sign Wan-Bissaka, they’d be getting a defender called "a real monster in defence" by the Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig and who Jamie Carragher dubbed as the "best one-on-one full-back in the world", saying back in 2020: “I actually think Wan-Bissaka is the best one-on-one defender for a full-back in the world. I don’t think anyone would get the better of him.”

Wan-Bissaka responded to that praise last year, saying: “I try not to [take notice of praise] but sometimes you just run into it. “For me, it’s good to see how people notice the improvement this season and the work that’s been put in so it’s always a nice feeling.”