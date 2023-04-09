League leaders Arsenal are back in Premier League action as they travel to top-flight rivals Liverpool later today, with Mikel Arteta's men hoping to shake off their recent Anfield woes having lost their last six league meetings on Merseyside.

In fact, the Gunners are winless in their last nine away encounters with Jurgen Klopp's men, with the north London outfit having notably suffered a 4-0 defeat in the same fixture back in November 2021, despite Arteta's unique pre-match preparations.

While the 41-year-old is unlikely to repeat his 'You'll Never Walk Alone' experiment this time around, the Spaniard revealed in his pre-match press conference that his side are preparing for what will be a "jungle" atmosphere among the home crowd, with a positive result set to be another big stride forward in the club's title charge.

A major positive for the Emirates outfit heading into today's game is that Bukayo Saka is likely to be in contention to start after only featuring off the bench due to illness last time out, albeit with doubts remaining over the fitness of both Eddie Nketiah and William Saliba.

With that in mind, Football FanCast has predicted just how the Gunners could line up this afternoon, having previously run out 4-1 winners over Leeds United last weekend.

What will Arsenal's starting XI be against Liverpool?

There could be just one alteration from the side that powered past Javi Gracia's men just over a week ago, with the potential absence of the aforementioned Saliba set to see long-serving asset Rob Holding keep his place at the heart of the backline.

As for the midfield ranks, it would seem that Arteta is unlikely to move away from his tried and trusted trio of Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard, with the experienced figure of January arrival, Jorginho, likely to provide a different option off the bench.

The most interesting and potentially contentious tactical decision could lie in the forward line, with the former Manchester City assistant coach set to decide just who will make way for the returning Saka, with the £70k-per-week "wizard" - as hailed by journalist Muhammad Butt - a near on certainty to start having scored 12 goals and provided ten assists in the top-flight this season.

The England international's inclusion could come at the expense of man of the moment, Leandro Trossard, despite the fact that the former Brighton and Hove Albion man has racked up seven assists in his last six league games.

That ruthless decision should allow Gabriel Martinelli to keep his place on the left flank, with the Brazilian having scored three goals in just six meetings with the Reds, while compatriot Gabriel Jesus should also be retained after scoring twice last time out.

Predicted Arsenal XI: (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus