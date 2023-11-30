Now, if you're like me - you've probably not watched too much Asian football aside from the odd glimpse of a nation from those far regions appearing at a World Cup or two. However, considering the names and stories within - hopefully new eyes will be drawn to the continent's major tournament.

After their first-ever victory in 2019, the next AFC Asian Cup takes place in Qatar and has subsequently been moved due to the desert nation's temperatures. So, in 2023's Asian Cup (which is being held in January 2024) - who will stand out? Football FanCast has picked a crop of talents new and old, that could do great things for their respective nations (and even careers) at Asia's next footballing showpiece.

15 Hokky Caraka - Indonesia

Forward, PSS Sleman

Starting with the first of a handful of gifted young Indonesians, and with the superbly named Hokky Caraka Bintang Brilliant. Only using his first two names, 19-year-old Hokky Caraka plays for PSS Sleman in Indonesia's top flight.

Life in senior football has seen a gradual and steady rise since his formative inclusion in the first team set up in 2021. It's also been said that Hokky has risen through adversity to chase his footballing dream - even travelling 60 kilometres just to get to training. Three senior outings came before 2022-23's 11 game glimpses, but it's been this term where the forward's found his feet. 16 appearances have reaped two goals and one assist, and it's fair to say that Caraka has boosted his 'hidden gem' status with exploits for the national team.

Since 2022's first run out in Merah Putih colours, Caraka's ascent has been rapid. In July 2022, there were four goals for Indonesia's U19s against Brunei. Then, September saw an U23 debut. His form for them continued with five goals in 12. The U23s outings that same month saw a goal in two, before the senior team called the revelation up. Here he has two in two - and with the Asian Cup not so far over the horizon, the 5 foot 10 right-footed striker's likely involvement will no doubt have neutrals considering if Indonesia can take some vital chances. There could be huge upsets against group D opponents Japan, Iraq, and Vietnam.

14 Ramadhan Sananta - Indonesia

Forward, PERSIS Solo

The second player to watch is 20-year-old Ramadhan Sananta. Sananta plays for PERSIS Solo in the top tier and has already moved about a fair bit - he is a title winner to boot, too. This is perhaps already due to his scoring exploits as his record is already an impressive sight.

At first club PS Harjuna Putra, he scored nine goals in 12 games. Clearly, this got him snapped up by top-tier Persikabo 1973 - yet here his form faltered with limited chances. Four games brought zero goals, yet he got a move to PSM Makassar and was widely credited for the South Sulawesi club's domestic success. In a historic term where PSM won Liga I for just the second time, a 19-year-old Sananta scored a more-than-helpful 11 goals in 24 games.

To make matters even better for the ever-improving finisher's resume, his international career has also brought the goals. In just six appearances for the national team - Sananta has notched four goals. Before that for the U22s, Ramadhan scored five superb goals as he powered his side to victory at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia as the tournament's top scorer.

13 Elkan Baggott - Indonesia

Centre Back, Ipswich Town

Ending what's become a miniature Indonesia hype-fest, is centre-back Elkan Baggott. The only one of our three Indonesian internationals who doesn't ply his trade in the country, Baggott plays for Ipswich Town in the EFL Championship. Born in Thailand, 21-year-old Elkan has an English father and an Indonesian mother. He learned to play football at school in Indonesia, and that's who he represents at international level.

Part of an intriguing Indonesian generation of footballers, Baggott debatably has the highest pedigree of the bunch. Currently plying his trade in his father's country, Ekan continues to learn under a very progressive young manager Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town in the English second tier.

Before this, the 6 foot 4 defender cut his teeth in prior seasons with loan moves to King's Lynn Town in the National League, Gillingham and briefly Cheltenham Town in League One. While Caraka and Sananta might do the scoring, Baggott forms the base of a key Indonesian spine. He could play a big part in Qatar and already, he has a steady 17 caps with 2 goals.

12 Firas Al-Buraikan - Saudi Arabia

Forward, Al-Ahli

In a league where youth is sometimes neglected for the overpriced near-fictional sums for Europe's scrapheap and wantaway stars, Firas Al-Buraikan sticks out like a sore thumb. A home-grown talent? Why bother with Firmino, Saint-Maximin and Mahrez? Yes, that's a slightly bitter take on Saudi Arabia's recent spending exploits, but within an environment of buy-to-win, Al-Buraikan's talent has been slowly blossoming, and the Asian Cup could be another photosynthetic moment for the 22-year-old.

Since breaking through, a trip to Europe hasn't been on the cards (yet) - but he's grown excellently in the Roshn Saudi League. Although his Al-Nassr career didn't take off, with four goals in 28, a move to Al-Fateh was much-needed. At the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, Al-Buraikan became a reputable hitman and notched 33 goals in 65 games with nine assists.

This prompted a switch to Al-Ahli where he's smashed four goal involvements in five games already. For the national team, he's got six in 36 and as he's hit fine domestic form, he could evolve into the Green Falcons' beacon up top.

11 Mohamed Toure - Australia

Winger/Forward, Paris FC

The middle brother of a talented trifecta of footballing Toures, 19-year-old Mohamed burst onto the scene with brilliant performances for his boyhood club, Adelaide United. He made his debut and scored his first goal for the club in February 2020, as the third-youngest debutant and youngest goalscorer in A-League history at the age of 15.

Toure was born on 26th March 2004 in a refugee camp in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, as the second oldest of seven siblings. Born into a Liberian family that was displaced by the second civil war, Toure eventually settled in Australia. Here, his and his brothers' innate football talent was nurtured in Adelaide's youth teams before progressing to the senior setup with great effect. Such was his rise from NPL (second division affiliate team) to brilliant breakout seasons between 2020-22, Ligue 1 Reims took a gamble on the youngster, and alongside also signing his cousin Yaya Dukuly - Toure was placed in the Reims B team that play in the French third tier.

Building off of seven goals in 42 for Adelaide, Toure hit the ground running with Reims B and powered in eight in 15. He earned his debut after this and a senior loan to Ligue 2's Paris FC for this term. While not yet the finished article in a Ligue 1 sense, Australia have already capped the prospect. His electric pace, dribbling, and creativity could play a big role at January's Asian Cup.

10 Ali Al-Hamadi - Iraq

Forward, AFC Wimbledon

While Iraq don't immediately spring to mind in football terms, a crop of players look to disprove that. AFC Wimbledon's Ali Al-Hamadi is one of them. The 21-year-old striker, born in Iraq before moving to the UK at an early age, has seen excellent growth since his time with Tranmere Rovers' and Swansea City's youth setups. Eventually moving into the senior ranks of Wycombe Wanderers and showing formative glimpses on loan at National League Bromley, Al-Hamadi has found a serious groove with League Two Wimbledon since January 2023.

As the above video shows, Al-Hamadi has stormed into the Wombles' hearts with his hat-trick against Tranmere. In a wider scoring tally, an exceptional 2022/23 saw ten goals in 19 games. This season, he has four in 14 with five assists - and with League Two seasons being 46 games long, it's a frightening prospect what the Iraqi youngster could eventually end up with.

The national team have involved the Maysan-born finisher since 2021. Although he's only scored twice in nine outings - fortunes could change if he brings his domestic form into the upcoming AFC competition.

9 Hwang Hee-chan - South Korea

Winger/forward, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Hwang Hee-chan is the first South Korean gem to be included in this feature. Perhaps at times a little hit or miss at Molineux since his move from Salzburg initially on loan in 2021/22 - 'Hwangso' (or the bull as Korean fans affectionately call him) has certainly been pulling his weight this season.

The 27-year-old looks to be reaching his prime and has steadily adapted to Premier League life. Before joining Wolves, Salzburg saw 45 goals in 126 games with the 2019/20 season alone trailblazing Hwang onto the radars of multiple teams. Here, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Patson Daka, and Enock Mwepu to name just three - Hwang contributed both goals and assists. Across all competitions, he registered 16 goals and 22 assists across 40 games. 11 goals and 12 assists came in the league's 27 outings alone as Salzburg claimed their 14th title, and their seventh on the bounce.

Moves to Hamburg and RB Leipzig were unsuccessful. However, after formative adaptation, his comfort at Wolves has grown admirably. Like Al-Hamadi, it's really a case of carrying recent domestic form and energy over to international tournament football as Hwang has enjoyed his best Premier League season yet. Approaching matchday 14, the poaching forward has seven goals and two assists.

If this confidence continues, he could easily add to his 21 direct goal involvements in 57 South Korea matches and become a main focal point alongside Son Heung-min.

8 Lee Kang-in - South Korea

Central Midfielder, Paris Saint-Germain

Following Hwang to the Asian Cup is midfielder Lee Kang-in. Similarly to compatriot Hwang, Lee has had to bide his time when it comes to finding his true form in Europe. Alternatively, Lee had to negotiate wonderkid status and the weight that bears - yet after graduating through Valencia's youth and senior ranks, it was his time at RCD Mallorca that was more than productive.

With an eagle eye for a pass, Lee is also an adept dribbler - and in the 2022/23 season, he became one of the best dribblers in the 'Big Five' European leagues by making the highest success rate of dribbles and the sixth-highest number of successful dribbles.

Of course, with PSG ruler Mbappe deserving of only the finest service - Kang-in was bought by the Parisians in July 2023 to become the first South Korean to play for the club.

An excellent member of a core contingent of skill in South Korea's ranks, it's no wonder the Taegeuk Warriors will be among the favourites to do well.

7 Kyogo Furuhashi - Japan

Forward, Celtic

Talking of favourites, what about Japan - the country that has won the trophy the most times (four) since its inception in 1956?

A man who could enjoy a solid tournament and aid his nation to victory number five is Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi. After joining from J-League side Vissel Kobe in 2021 for £4.5m, Kyogo epitomised Ange Postecoglou's faith in Japanese players and was debatably one of the most prominent players in a new era of Japanese imports to Europe.

Aside from playing with Andres Iniesta in the Spaniard's (still-ongoing) retirement world tour at Vissel Kobe, Kyogo has an excellent goal record and could be an underrated threat for the Samurai Blue. At Vissel, Kyogo notched a total of 49 goals in 151 games. With this extending in the Scottish Premiership with 36 in 58 since 2021/22, Japan will be hoping the dynamic scorer could add to his five in 21 appearances at international level.

6 Garang Kuol - Australia

Winger, FC Volendam (on loan from Newcastle United)

Garang Kuol, Emiliano Martínez - a World Cup make-or-break moment. You've seen it. It didn't feel right to include this in the piece, but in a way, it shows the extent of the sheer trust put onto the Newcastle loanee's young shoulders. To be placed in a career-defining situation (for some) at just 18 years old, and coming out the other side the worse off, it's a testament to Kuol that he continues to develop.

Like Toure, Kuol is yet another display of Australia's progressive football community and is another of a gifted core from displaced backgrounds. Born in an Egyptian migrant camp, Kuol moved with his South Sudanese family to Australia as a child and took to football in Oz's youth divisions before setting Central Coast Mariners alight in 2022. Notably, he flexed his raw determination and vibrant tenacity in an exhibition against none other than Barcelona. As if the teen's goal-every-other-game up to this point in the league wasn't enough already.

At just 19, Kuol's senior development has been aided with loans to Heart of Midlothian and FC Volendam, where he currently plays. Already since his Australia debut, he has five caps and a goal. As for so many prospects, the Asian Cup tournament could prove as another fine arena to showcase his exquisite abilities.

5 Wataru Endo - Japan

Defensive Midfielder, Liverpool

The second Japanese player to feature in this article, Wataru Endo may seem like a bit of a gimme or a sort of replacement inclusion. However, unlike the midfielder's somewhat emergency Liverpool cover-move - the 30-year-old is more than qualified to be seen as a major aid for Japan's clinching of that record fifth Asian Cup title.

Part of the squad that embarrassingly lost out to Qatar in 2019's 1-3 final, Endo has all the tools as a midfield battler and captain to spur Japan on to historic greatness. At Endo's former club VFB Stuttgart, sporting director Sven Mislintat summed up the consummate pro's sheer influence in 2021.

"As a player and as a person, he’s simply incredibly valuable. He’s one of these anchors, a focal point in our system. Whether he plays as a centre-back or as a defensive midfielder, it’s good that he’s there and performs.”

4 Nestory Irankunda - Australia

Forward, Adelaide United

3

If you don't know about Nestory Irankunda, this is one of those moments where we're dropping an ever-corny 'get to know'. The 17-year-old Tanzania-born Australian forward is a revelation. Irankunda got his start with Adelaide's NPL side, and despite being 15 at the time, he accumulated 26 appearances and 12 goals in total for both the senior and reserve squad for the Reds.

What followed, was a continued rapid ascent - and a scholarship deal in 2021. On 8 January 2022, at the age of 15 years and 333 days, Irankunda became the sixth-youngest player in A-League history and the third-youngest player ever for Adelaide United - a team renowned for youth talent.

2022/23 was a breakthrough term for Irankunda, and has prompted a clamour for his national team involvement. Since his Adelaide debut, the 17-year-old has scored nine goals and grabbed two assists in 39 often-exhilarating outings.

If the free-kick above, as well as this ridiculous goal (below) are just a glimpse, mixing him with the aforementioned Toure and Kuol - Australia could excel off of insane youthful exuberance alone.

"He can do things on a pitch that I haven’t seen other players do. So explosive. In training games, he’ll have three four-minute spells when no-one wants to go near him." (Adelaide coach Carl Veart, 2023)

2 Kim Min-jae - South Korea

Centre Back, Bayern Munich

Rapid ascents have been commonplace in this piece thus far with brilliant youngsters aplenty. However, the theme can continue with senior pros. 26-year-old Kim Min-jae has gone from the depths of the South Korean third division to Europe in just six years, and continues to push his boundaries at Bayern Munich.

Kim's quality is demonstrated by perhaps just how brief his stints at (especially European) clubs have been so far as - managers wrestle for the 6 foot 3 unit's signature. Now settled at Bayern after Fenerbahce and league-winning Napoli, Kim can no doubt bring South Korea back to the top of the pile. South Korea haven't won the Asian Cup since way back in 1960. Napoli hadn't won a Serie A title for 33 years before prime Kim's impact...

In that title-winning term, Napoli conceded just 28 goals with Kim largely responsible. At the time of writing, four of Kim Min-jae's last six games for club and country have brought clean sheets.

Given the aforementioned talent in midfield and our next (and final) featured player, the 'monster' (as nicknamed early in his career) could really inspire his nation from defence.

1 Son Heung-min - South Korea

Forward, Tottenham Hotspur

Completing this feature, as well as our core of South Koreans, comes Spurs' Son Heung-min. For 31-year-old Son, the importance of a solid Asian Cup run and just how long it's been since victory won't likely be lost on him.

Now undertaking the role of captain, the predominantly positive winger-stroke-forward has evolved into a new figure at both club level and for his country - particularly with the former's departure of Harry Kane. Son's stat sheet is quite something while trying to demonstrate his box office quality. With amazing goals (such as featured below), the Korean's consistency has been debatably wasted by trophy-shy Tottenham.

In the white half of north London, Son Heung-min has netted a jaw-dropping 153 goals in 384 all-competition games, with 81 assists to-boot. For his country, Son has a little way to go if he's to beat the legendary Cha Bum-kun's scoring record of 58 goals. Son needs 20 more goals, and although not at all likely he could do it in this one tournament alone - goals, creation and success could be an extra motivation for Tottenham's star.

Widely considered to be his nation's finest modern export, Son's quality has been matched by those around him and now South Korea could grab a first AFC trophy since 1960's win on home soil.