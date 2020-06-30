Vitality Stadium

Key information about Vitality Stadium

The Vitality Stadium, originally known as Dean Court, is the home of AFC Bournemouth who are currently playing in the English top-flight. The ground was built in 1910 and has since been refurbished and improved and is located east of the town centre and close to Boscombe.

Currently, the Vitality Stadium has a capacity of 11,329, both at club level and for international purposes, with a pitch size of 105m x 68m. The ground is not surrounded by a running track and has natural grass with no undersoil heat installed.

The record attendance stands at 28,799 for AFC Bournemouth’s clash with none other than Manchester United on 2 March 1957.

A history of Vitality Stadium

Even though the ground was originally named Dean Court, due to sponsorships it is now more commonly known as Vitality Stadium. In 1910, Boscombe FC, as the club was known back then, were given a piece of land by the town’s Cooper-Dean family and since it was not built in time for the upcoming season, the team had to play at the adjacent King’s Park until finally moving into Dean Court in December 1910.

Initially, it only had a single stand but further stands along with terraces were built in the 1930s following the purchase of fittings from the British Empire Exhibition at Wembley. There were some other rebuilding projects in place during the 1980s but the lack of financial resources meant they were put on hold and ultimately scrapped until further notice.

In 2001 the stadium was completely demolished and then subsequently rebuilt, rotating the pitch for the full 90 degrees from its original position but it still lacked the South Stand. Over the years, they had different temporary stands designed at the empty end until in 2013 a permanent stand was finally installed.

It’s also interesting to note that the Vitality Stadium had various different names over the years, as a direct result of sponsorship deals. In 2001 it was called the Fitness First Stadium then, in 2011, Seward Stadium and in 2012 it was the Goldsands Stadium. The current name was announced in the summer of 2015 and still stands to this day.

In July 2017, the club confirmed they will be looking to build a new stadium near the current site in Kings Park.

Tickets to watch AFC Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium

All tickets to watch AFC Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium can be purchased on the club’s official website. The cost of the ticket depends on multiple factors such as age of the buyer and the position in the stands with the most expensive adult ticket price standing at £55.

There are, of course, season tickets available for the home supporters but there is a limited number and only the current season ticket holders can renew their tickets while others have to wait for them to become available first.

Related Links

https://www.afcb.co.uk/ – Official website of AFC Bournemouth

https://www.afcb.co.uk/tickets/ AFC Bournemouth Ticket Office