Who is David Brooks? – Profile

Name: David Brooks

Club: AFC Bournemouth

Date of Birth: 8 July 1997

Position: Midfielder, winger

David Brooks – His career so far

David Brooks was born in Warrington, England, and at just the age of seven he was part of Manchester City’s youth academy. Brooks was a City youngster for ten years before joining Sheffield United’s youth academy in 2014. After two years and a brief loan spell at Halifax Town, Brooks broke into the Blades’ first team on 30 August 2016, making his first professional debut against Leicester City U23’s in the EFL Trophy.

Brooks made his first start for Sheffield United just over one month later, in the same competition. Just four days after his first start, Brooks was called up to the senior Wales team, by Chris Coleman, having previously represented England’s U20 team at youth level.

In the summer of 2018, Brooks caught the eye of Premier League side Bournemouth, and joined the Cherries for a £11.5m fee. The youth midfielder made his Premier League debut in the Cherries’ first game of the season, and he scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 home victory over Crystal Palace soon after.

Unfortunately, Brooks suffered a nasty ankle injury in a pre-season friendly match against Brentford. It was later revealed that this injury would keep him out for almost eight months, and after two operations he returned to full training in March 2020.

Transfer Latest

After facing relegation with Bournemouth at the end of last season, Brooks has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer after the Red Devils hopes of signing Jadon Sancho look to have been shattered.

Player Profile

Brooks is a very versatile footballer – he is able to play as a number ten, as well as on either side of the attacking line. He has a great dribbling ability and is able to use both feet, which makes him a solid all-rounded youngster.