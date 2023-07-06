As the 2023/24 Premier League season nears, Football FanCast continues to preview the opening weekend, which includes AFC Bournemouth's clash against West Ham United in a game featuring two sides looking to avoid relegation and more in the coming campaign.

When is the match and is it on UK TV?

Unfortunately, due to the blackout for 3pm games in English football, Bournemouth's fixture against West Ham on Saturday, August 12 will not be televised on UK TV.

Of course, the last time these sides met saw a total of four unanswered West Ham goals, including a stunning Pablo Fornals scorpion kick.

Fans will be forced to catch the highlights of this one, however, as the two relegation contenders do battle once more to kick off the new season in style.

Premier League: Every Opening Day Fixture

Who is Bournemouth's key player?

When it comes to key players at Bournemouth, there's no player more important than Dominic Solanke. The forward finally made his mark on the Premier League last season, scoring six goals and assisting a further seven as the Cherries comfortably survived.

There's no doubt that the former Chelsea and Liverpool man will be looking to pick up where he left off in the new season, too, starting on the opening day against West Ham.

Who is West Ham's key player?

It doesn't get more important than the man who scored the winner to clinch the Europa Conference League for West Ham, does it?

Jarrod Bowen, even after a difficult spell at the start of last season, remains West Ham's key player - the player they turn to when it matters most.

With a hand in 21 goals in all competitions, with 13 goals and eight assists to his name, Bowen will only be looking to improve those numbers next season, as the Hammers look to enjoy more than just survival in the Premier League.

How will Bournemouth line up?

Yet to make any new signings so far this summer, Bournemouth could get their business underway now that they've welcomed new manager Andoni Iraola in what was an unexpected twist at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries have already suffered a significant loss, however, with Jefferson Lerma completing a move to Crystal Palace, potentially opening the door for a new central midfielder this summer.

As of right now, though, here's how Iraola's side could line up on the manager's debut:

Neto; Lloyd Kelly; Marcos Senesi; Adam Smith; Matias Vina; Philip Billing; Joe Rothwell; Dango Ouattara; David Brooks; Ryan Christie; Dominic Solanke

How will West Ham line up?

Like Bournemouth, West Ham are yet to complete any signings this summer. But, that has not stopped the transfer rumours.

According to Dean Jones, the Hammers will make a bid for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.

If new faces arrive before the opening day, we may well see them thrown straight into David Moyes' side, who will otherwise have the simple task of picking from player who have just won a European trophy.

With that said, here's how West Ham could line up:

Alphonse Areola; Valdimir Coufal; Kurt Zouma; Nayef Aguerd; Emerson; James Ward-Prowse; Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen; Lucas Paqueta; Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

What were the last five meetings between the two sides?

West Ham have enjoyed their last five meetings with Bournemouth, it's fair to say, having lost just once against the Cherries.

It is a record that new manager Iraola will be looking to put to an end right away in what would be an incredibly impressive start to life on the south coast.

Last time out, of course, Bournemouth suffered a 4-0 defeat, with goals from Antonio, Paqueta, Rice, and Fornals securing the points for West Ham.

With that said, here's how the last five games went:

April 2023: Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham

October 2022: West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth

January 2020: West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth

September 2019: Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham

January 2019: Bournemouth 2-0 West Ham

Who is going to win?

Given West Ham's recent record against Bournemouth, it's hard to look past a win for Moyes' side.

It must be said, however, that an added intrigue to the game will be how Iraola tactically sets his side up in his first-ever Premier League game.

FFC predicts: West Ham United win