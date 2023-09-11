Following the conclusion of the international break, attentions can now turn back to Premier League football.

AFC Bournemouth drew 1-1 with West Ham United on the opening day of the season and now they have another London team visiting Dean Court. Chelsea are the side in question and they went into the international break off the back of an underwhelming 1-0 defeat to Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest.

Neither of these teams have come flying out of the blocks this season with Chelsea in 12th and AFC Bournemouth in 16th ahead of this clash. Both will be keen to turn their fortunes around with a huge win here, with the match set to take place on Sunday 17th September at 2:00PM (GMT).

We at FootballFanCast have taken a deep dive into the history of this fixture, revealing all the key statistics that you need to know!

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Who has the better head-to-head record?

AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea have spent many years in different divisions and so this hasn’t been a common fixture until very recently.

Now that the Cherries are a regular in and around the Premier League, they have faced Chelsea more often. They have enjoyed a few historic wins but in general, it is the two-time Champions League winners who have prevailed in this fixture.

AFC Bournemouth wins 05 Draws 01 Chelsea wins 12

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Who has more wins at Dean Court?

Interestingly, less than half of Bournemouth’s wins in this fixture have come on home soil and they have a worse record at Dean Court in fact.

Dean Court has been the home of Bournemouth since 1910 but for many years, they were actually called Boscombe FC. It was as recently as 1971 that this change of name took place and it has somewhat coincided with their rise up the leagues.

AFC Bournemouth wins 02 Draws 01 Chelsea wins 06

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Who has more wins at Stamford Bridge?

When Bournemouth and Chelsea cross paths at Stamford Bridge, it never ends in a draw. Chelsea may have more wins at home than away in this fixture but the same goes for their southern counterparts.

Stamford Bridge has been the home of Chelsea since their inception in 1905 and whilst it does share its name with a 1066 battle that took place in Yorkshire, there is no correlation there whatsoever.

AFC Bournemouth wins 03 Draws 00 Chelsea wins 07

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Who has the better cup record?

These two teams have never crossed paths in the FA Cup with all of their cup meetings coming in the League Cup instead. They may have faced off four times in that competition but one of those was a two-legged affair and so they are very rarely drawn against each other.

Chelsea won both legs 1-0 in the aforementioned tie whilst they also won by the same margin in the two more recent games, the pair meeting in back-to-back quarter-finals only for the Blues to continue dominating.

AFC Bournemouth wins 00 Draws 00 Chelsea wins 04

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea: How have the last 5 meetings played out?

AFC Bournemouth got their first taste of Premier League action in the 2015/16 season and so a large majority of the games played between this duo have come in the last decade or so.

Chelsea have of course been a top-flight mainstay during this period as well and of course have the edge against Bournemouth, whether it be a league game or a cup game.

6th May 2023- AFC Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea:

The most recent meeting between these two teams was something of a dead rubber towards the tail end of last season. Bournemouth were 9 points clear of the drop zone with four games remaining and so were nigh on guaranteed another year of Premier League football. Chelsea meanwhile were wallowing down in 12th with nothing more than a top-half finish still to play for.

It was 1-1 at the break at the Vitality after goals from Conor Gallagher and Matias Vina in the first 45. Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix popped up with late strikes to secure yet another Chelsea win against Bournemouth but as previously mentioned, there was little more than bragging rights on the line.

27th December 2022- Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth:

Both teams were in similar league positions ahead of the reverse fixture that took place in the hectic Christmas period.

The goal scorer and the assister from Chelsea’s Champions League final victory over Manchester City found the back of the net in a 2-0 victory in the form of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, neither of whom are still on the books at the Bridge.

29th February 2020- AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea:

There was a break of a few years as AFC Bournemouth attempted to navigate the Championship under Jason Tindall and then Scott Parker.

Travelling back to 2020 though and Bournemouth were in need of points if they were to avoid relegation. Quickfire goals from Jefferson Lerma and Josh King aided their fightback against Chelsea only for Marcos Alonso to score his second of the game at the death, turning a huge three points into a lowly one on the south coast.

14th December 2019- Chelsea 0-1 AFC Bournemouth:

In general, this was a good season for the Cherries when crossing paths with Frank Lampard’s side as they came out on top in West London.

EFL journeyman Dan Gosling scored the only goal of the game in the dying embers which moved his side up a couple spots in the buildup to Christmas.

30th January 2019- AFC Bournemouth 4-0 Chelsea:

AFC Bournemouth’s biggest winning margin in this fixture is actually more convincing than that of Chelsea, and it came in front of their home fans.

Norwegian forward Josh King starred as he contributed two goals and an assist to the Bournemouth cause against a Chelsea side that boasted names such as Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.

Who has played for both AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea?

Gary Cahill (Chelsea 2012-2019; AFC Bournemouth 2021-2022)

The trend that will appear here regarding players to have played for both clubs is that it all starts in the capital.

Gary Cahill was a stalwart of Chelsea’s defence for the best part of a decade after joining from Bolton Wanderers. As he entered the latter years of his career, he went to Crystal Palace and then to AFC Bournemouth for a single season, after which he hung up his boots.

Nathan Ake (Chelsea 2012-2017; AFC Bournemouth 2016-2020)

Another defender to enjoy great success in the Premier League is Nathan Ake, but this didn’t happen in the blue of Chelsea.

The Dutchman was one of many academy players to be highly rated with the Blues but after just 7 Premier League appearances and a few loan moves, he ended up at Dean Court. One of those loan spells was actually to Bournemouth hence the crossover in the years and after impressing there, the club took him on permanently. At 28, Ake is now excelling under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and his move to the Etihad remains the biggest sale in Bournemouth’s history.

Dominic Solanke (Chelsea 2014-2017; AFC Bournemouth 2019-current)

Finally to a player who will be on the field in this upcoming clash all being well, Dominic Solanke.

Like with Ake, Solanke never really got a fair crack of the whip at Stamford Bridge and so headed for Anfield. It didn’t work out with Liverpool either but after a lot of criticism and a couple of prolific years in the Championship, Solanke has proven to be a very adept goal scorer in the Premier League.

What is AFC Bournemouth’s biggest victory over Chelsea?

30th January 2019: AFC Bournemouth 4-0 Chelsea

As previously mentioned, Bournemouth’s biggest win in this fixture came just a few years ago as they put four unanswered goals past Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga, now of Real Madrid.

That season, Bournemouth actually notched four times on four separate occasions. They did so against Leicester City and Watford whilst reaching five away at Brighton and Hove Albion.

What is Chelsea’s biggest victory over AFC Bournemouth?

3rd April 2016: AFC Bournemouth 1-4 Chelsea

Chelsea also managed four goals in their most convincing victory in this fixture but the Cherries were able to get on the score sheet in front of their home crowd.

Again, both sides were set to be resigned to mid-table in Leicester City’s title-winning year with this certainly being an off-year for the Blues, but that didn’t prevent them from dismantling AFC Bournemouth. Eden Hazard curled home twice despite this being a poor year for the Belgian and Cesc Fabregas was on hand to contribute a hat-trick of assists.

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Key stats

This will be the 13th league meeting between the two clubs in the Premier League era

AFC Bournemouth haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 5 matches

Chelsea have won the three previous meetings with AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea spent roughly £287 million more than AFC Bournemouth in this summer window alone

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Famous fixtures

26th December 2016- Chelsea 3-0 AFC Bournemouth:

The first of two famous fixtures between AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea stands out as the latter were on their way to a fifth Premier League title and a sixth in the history of the top-flight.

Pedro netted a brace for Antonio Conte’s side whilst Hazard scored from the penalty spot.

19th December 2018- Chelsea 1-0 AFC Bournemouth:

Talking of Chelsea winning silverware and that comes to the fore for the second famous fixture as well. 364 days apart, these two sides met at the same stage of the League Cup and one match was more significant than the other.

Who else but Eden Hazard scored the only goal of the game at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals of a competition that Chelsea would go on to win, beating Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final and then Manchester City at Wembley.