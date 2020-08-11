Mill Farm

Key information about Mill Farm

Mill Farm was built in 2016 and is now the home of National League’s AFC Fylde. The ground is located on the outskirts of Wesham in the Borough of Fylde over in Lancashire and apart from the football field, also includes several 3G football and hockey pitches as well.

Its current capacity stands at 6,000 and it has a pitch that measures 100m by 67m. The surface is covered with grass and it has no running track surrounding it.

The record attendance of 3,858 fans at Mill Farm was set on 26 December back in 2016.

A history of Mill Farm

The first plans for AFC Fylde to move out of their previous home at Kellamergh Park in the village of Warton were announced back in 2008. And two years later, the project for a new Community Sports Complex in Wrea Green was unveiled. But, the application was ultimately rejected by Fylde Council in April 2012, bashing the club’s dreams.

But their quest to obtain their Football League status was not dead just yet and a new stadium was one way of actually making that dream come true. However, with the initial project scrapped, they set out to redevelop their current home between 2006 and 2016. But it was actually in 2013 that they first outlined new plans for a £18 million multi-sport facility, to be called Mill Farm Sports Village, that would also be in line with the Football League standards.

This time, the Council accepted the application and the Preston architecture company the Frank Whittle Partnership Limited were chosen to design their new home. The construction began in March 2015 and was finished by mid-2016.

On 13 August that same year, AFC Fylde would play their first game at Mill Farm against Brackley Town and soon afterwards, on 26 December, they would also register the record attendance of 3,858 fans at the stadium.

The Mill Farm has three stands, two of which have covered terraces, while the main grandstand comprises 2,000 seats and even has hospitality areas built-in, something that clearly differentiates the ground from the usual stadiums at that level. But Mill Farm is not all about football.

Of course, the football stadium is its main venue but it also has multiple other customer facilities such as a sports bar, a cafe, a restaurant and conference and event facilities across nine different rooms. It is also accompanied by an Aldi supermarket just behind the south end while a Euro Garages petrol station with a Sainsbury’s Local, Greggs bakery and KFC fast-food restaurant are also present on the site.

There are also other sporting facilities such as several 3G football and hockey pitches at Mill Farm as well.

Tickets to watch AFC Fylde at Mill Farm

All tickets to watch AFC Fylde play at Mill Farm can be found and purchased on the club’s official website. The price varies depending on the age group of the buyer and the stand chosen but adult tickets cost around £18 to £20.

Still, the club offers a season ticket scheme as well as memberships that can get you discounts. More information can be found on the aforementioned website.

