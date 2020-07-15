Kingsmeadow

Key information about Kingsmeadow

Kingsmeadow was built in 1989 and is now the home of AFC Wimbledon and Chelsea Women. The ground is located in the area of Norbiton in Kingston upon Thames and the leasehold is actually owned by Chelsea FC.

Its current capacity is 4,850 but only 2,265 are seated and the pitch measures 110 by 75 yards. The surface is covered with natural grass but it has no undersoil heating installed nor a running track surrounding it.

Kingsmeadow’s record attendance of 4,870 supporters was set against Accrington Stanley on 14 May 2016.

A history of Kingsmeadow

When it was first built, Kingsmeadow, or Cherry Red Records Stadium as it’s now officially known for sponsorship purposes, was the home of Kingstonian after the sale of their previous home, Richmond Road ground. So it was them who practically christened the stadium with the first game ever to be played there being a clash between the hosts and Queens Park Rangers in a friendly match.

However, after the club got relegated from the Conference, they went into administration and were eventually bought by Rajesh Khosla and his son Anup. They were anchor tenants at the ground and then in 2002, AFC Wimbledon also moved in. Interestingly, AFC Wimbledon were actually born as a response to the decision to create the MK Dons from the former Wimbledon Football Club, who moved to Milton Keynes.

Originally, the stadium was actually named ‘The Fans’ Stadium’ when the fans first started flocking in and after the club decided to buy the leasehold to the ground one year after moving in. The Fans’ Stadium remains Kingsmeadow’s nickname to this day.

Over the years and as AFC Wimbledon rose in stature and popularity, changes were necessary and the ground got improved on the way. In the 2005/06 campaign, the west stand was finally covered and a couple of years later, in 2008/09, the main stand got its expansion as well. Finally, in 2012 the club erected a new east end, meaning only the south part would remain unaltered pretty much since the very beginning.

In November 2015, the club’s fans backed a proposal to sell the ground to Chelsea, who wanted to use it for both their youth teams and the women’s team. The proposal went through and the Blues are now the owners of the leasehold and their women’s team moved into Kingsmeadow ahead of the 2017/18 WSL campaign.

In 2017, Kingstonian also moved out and would spend the following years on various different locations. AFC Wimbledon will also be on the move as soon as the works for their brand new Plough Lane ground is completed.

Tickets to watch AFC Wimbledon at Kingsmeadow

All tickets to watch AFC Wimbledon play at Kingsmeadow can be found on the club’s official website. The average cost of an adult ticket is around £20-£29 and will change according to the age group and the location in the stand.

AFC Wimbledon also offer season tickets that can get you a discount over the course of the campaign.

